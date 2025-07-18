Los Dinámicos hosts cruise to celebrate 40 years, aid former band member

Parang band Los Dinámicos is gearing up for a festive and meaningful event as it prepares to mark a significant milestone: 40 years of bringing parang to the people.

In anticipation of the ruby anniversary in 2026, the band is inviting fans, friends and supporters to join a Christmas in July Parang Cooler Cruise on July 26.

The cruise, set to sail from Liquid Lounge, Lady Hailes Avenue, San Fernando, will serve a dual purpose.

One is to raise funds for the band's upcoming anniversary celebrations, and the other is to assist with medical expenses for former band member David Matthews.

According to lead vocalist Dr Francisca Carol Allard, Matthews was a key figure in the early years of Los Dinámicos, touring with the group throughout Venezuela and Ecuador during the 1990s.

A talented bass guitarist, he remained with the band for over a decade and has always stayed in touch.

"He was there from the early. He was a stalwart member. He is excellent on the bass. He is ailing, and we want to help with his medical expenses," Allard told Newsday.

Allard, who is also a seasoned educator, promised that the cruise will be filled with fun, energy and surprises.

"People could expect plenty fun and excitement. I hope people will come prepared to dance. There will be lots of surprises and giveaways."

Formed in 1986, Los Dinámicos, which translates to "The Dynamics" in English, is a vibrant parang group comprising the Allard family and close friends.

The band is known for blending traditional and crossover parang, and its original music, often composed by Allard and her siblings, continues to resonate with fans across generations.

The Allard family is originally from Grand Chemin Village in Moruga.

The band has performed extensively across Trinidad and Tobago, the Caribbean and around the globe.

Allard herself is not only the band's lead vocalist but also plays the maracas (chac-chac) and is fluent in Spanish.

She holds the distinction of being a four-time winner of the Copyright Music Organisation of TT Parang of the Year Award, having won in 2004 and 2006, and co-championed with her brother Philip Allard in 2007 and 2008.

Among the band's many hits are Muévete, Soca Merengue and Ábreme la Puerta.

With this special event, Los Dinámicos not only celebrates its enduring legacy but also honours one of its own.

The band encourages the public to come out, support, and share in the rhythm and spirit of parang for a worthy cause.

Boarding begins at 9 am, with the cruise setting sail at 10 am.

For more information call 734-6243 or 777-4180