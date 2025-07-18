Government issues new rules for SoE detainees

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Ten prisoners removed from the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca have been relocated to two defence force bases in Chaguaramas.

This comes as the government issued new rules for detainees held under the state of emergency, detailing where they can be kept, their rights and punishments for breaking detention center rules.

Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander signed the Detention of Persons (Discipline and Place of Detention) (No. 2) Directions, 2025, on July 18. Detainees will be housed at Teteron Barracks or Staubles Bay and allowed books, visits and correspondence under set conditions.

The directions also outline detainees rights, and the penalties for breaking detention center rules.

Under the Detention of Persons (Discipline and Place of Detention) (No. 2) Directions, detainees will be housed at Teteron Barracks or Staubles Bay, with access to reading materials, visits, and correspondence, subject to security controls. The Commissioner of Prisons may transfer any detainee whose influence threatens order or public safety.

Disciplinary breaches include disobeying orders, assault, rioting, escape attempts, possession of prohibited items, or incitement of disorder. Penalties range from loss of privileges to cellular confinement of up to 30 days. Serious cases, such as riots or violent attacks, may lead to criminal charges.

Appeals with minor penalties can be challenged with the Commissioner of Prisons, while major ones require the Inspector of Prisons’ approval. All punishments must be logged in a special record.

Alexander said the rules are meant to keep order and safety in detention facilities while the emergency powers remain in effect.

A separate Legal Notice No. 243 cited as Prisons Order, 2025 designated Teteron Barracks and Staubles Bay, Chaguaramas, as prisons, approved by the minister.