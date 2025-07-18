G-Madrid win Kings of the Court football tourney in Biche

Seed of Greatness - Biche Football Development School founder Denice Dedier (second from left) gives the winning cheque to the G-Madrid team after the Kings of the Court football final in Biche on July 13. Photo courtesy T.Phillip Photography -

THE youngsters from the G-Madrid team seized community bragging rights when the Kings of the Court small-goal football competition wrapped up at the Biche recreation ground on July 13.

Having defeated Cushe Youths 3-2 in an exciting semifinal clash, G-Madrid pulled out all the stops in the final as they got a 2-0 win over Street Ballers to claim the $2,000 prize. G-Madrid got their goals from Kennon Walcott and Kleon Schellure to see off the challenge from Street Ballers. G-Madrid’s Mickey Mungroo claimed the MVP award.

Coming out of the group phase, Country Boyz FC, Cushe Youths, FC Strikers, G-Madrid, New Gen and Street Ballers were the teams who set their eyes on the title. In the first knockout game, Cushe Youths got an enthralling 3-2 victory over New Gen with the tournament’s top scorer Quindel Lazar bagging a hat-trick. Kezron Cudjoe and Emilio Thomas found the net for New Gen.

In the second knockout game, G-Madrid eked out a 1-0 win over FC Strikers as Schellure popped up with another important goal. Meanwhile, in the third knockout game, Street Ballers defeated Country Boyz 4-2 as Gerard Bailey, Daniel Ferguson, Kerwin Lopez and Leon Ramcharan got on the scoresheet.

For the unique semifinal draw, G-Madrid pulled a bye as Cushe Youths and Street Ballers met with a spot in the final at stake. Street Ballers held their own against the youngsters from Cushe village as they got a 3-2 victory with Bailey, Lopez and Ramcharan popping up with timely goals again.

Cushe Youths had their shot at redemption when they met G-Madrid in another attempt to make the final. However, Keron “Buck” James, Roland Walcott and Schellure scored the goals in a five-goal thriller to assure eventual champs G-Madrid a place in the championship match, where they topped Street Ballers.

Tournament organiser Denice Dedier was pleased with the support for the tournament and the football she saw on display.

“I must say, the objective was met. The community spirit was again lifted through community camaraderie,” Dedier said. “Sport is one of the greatest tools to build the community, build lives and build exposure to one’s talent.

“So much talent was identified and we at Seed of Greatness – Biche Football Development School continue to build. “(We’ll) build the community one same at a time and build lives and relationships with our community members.”