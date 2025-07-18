Fyzabad man freed of causing death by dangerous driving charge

A man from Fyzabad, who was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in connection with a 2009 crash, has been discharged after a sufficiency hearing before a master in the San Fernando High Court.

On July 17, Maurice Alexis, of Seelal Trace, Pepper Village, was discharged by master Adia Mohammed, ending a legal matter that spanned over 15 years.

Attorney Quincy Marshall represented the accused.

Alexis had been charged under Section 71(1) of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act, after the death of Christiana Griffith on March 9, 2009, in an accident at Mosquito Creek, La Romaine, in the South Magisterial District.

An inquest into the fatal crash before magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine was completed years later, on March 23, 2017, when he was issued a warrant of apprehension.

Alexis was charged on January 31, 2019, and initially faced a magistrate in the San Fernando Traffic Court.

In 2024, the matter was transferred from the magistrates’ court to the High Court according to new legislation under the Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings) Act (AJIPAA), after an application filed by Marshall on March 27, 2024.

AJIPAA was proclaimed on December 12, 2023, by President Christine Carla Kangaloo. This legislation was enacted to alleviate the backlog and reduce wait times in the court system at the magisterial level. All indictable cases now go straight to the High Court before a master.

An indictment was filed against Alexis on December 9, 2024.

The prosecution tendered eight witness statements.

However, after the presentation of evidence, Alexis was ultimately discharged by the court.