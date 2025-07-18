Epileptic patient threatens legal action against Arima Hospital

Arima General Hospital

Shaquille Edwards, a 30-year-old father of one, is considering legal action after what he describes as medical negligence at the Arima District Hospital which left him with limited use of his left hand.

For the past five years, Edwards has been living with epilepsy, enduring increasingly frequent seizures, from every three months to nearly every month. On June 21, he was taken to the Arima Hospital during a seizure episode and was later transferred to the Mt Hope Hospital on June 23.

According to Edwards, while he was in the throes of a seizure, trainee nurses at Arima attempted to insert an IV line, allegedly causing severe trauma to his wrist.

Twenty-four days later, he was finally treated for the injury. When Newsday visited him at his Arima home on July 16. His left wrist was visibly bandaged and swollen.

Responding to Edwards' claims, Health Minister Lackram Bodoe, in a brief WhatsApp message on July 17, said, "The ministry has asked the relevant regional health authority to investigate."

Newsday also spoke to the CEO of the North Central Regional Health Authority Davlin Thomas, the same day, who was not aware of the claim but confirmed an investigation has been ordered.

Recalling the day of the incident, Edwards said, "Honestly, it was all a blur. I was having a seizure when I got there.”

After he was discharged, the hand was swollen, numb, and painful. Later, medical staff told Edwards it was an IV burn.

"I can't move my hand as before.”

Edwards, who operates a fruit stall to support himself and his daughter, says it has become difficult to pick fruit and do other basic chores as well as play with his daughter.

"This hand is my livelihood. Without it, I can’t lift or move produce. It's not just painful – it’s taken away part of my income."

His mother, Lesley-Ann Mark, who was with him during the hospital visit, shared her concern. She and the family had visited the hospital many times before and when they got there, she suggested to staff they should put in the IV before the seizure got worse.

But they waited, and she alleges when it did get worse, trainee nurses were allowed to insert the IV.

"They took him to the back, and I didn’t know what happened after that."

Mark said they had initially been hesitant to speak out, fearing victimisation during future visits.

“We’ve had good experiences with some staff, don’t get me wrong,” she said.

“But people come to the hospital already in pain and distress. A little more empathy would go a long way.”

Edwards says his experience reflects deeper systemic issues in the healthcare system. Despite being enrolled in the epileptic clinic, he claims he has never been seen by a specialist.

“We’ve asked for a proper assessment for years. They keep postponing appointments, and there’s no follow-up care after I’m discharged. They just give instructions and send you off.”

Medication availability has also been inconsistent, he said.

“They switch my epilepsy meds all the time, first Epilim, then something else, and then something new again. It feels like I’m being experimented on. And every time they change it, my body reacts. Sometimes I end up right back in the hospital.”

Photos shared with Newsday show swelling and discolouration in his left hand.

Edwards said the injury was only treated properly weeks later by a doctor who acted immediately after seeing the condition of the wound. “She didn’t even wait for wound care day, she just dressed it right away. That’s how bad it was.”

He also alleged despite being told he would be admitted for observation, he was removed from the ward and placed back in the emergency area to sit.

“We didn’t choose to leave. They just didn’t keep me. And now I’m left with the aftermath.”

Edwards says his family is now seriously exploring legal options. “It’s not just about my hand.

It’s about years of poor treatment, neglect, and being ignored. All we’ve asked for is decent care and a chance to heal properly.”

He says he is prepared to share all medical documentation, photos, and evidence to support his case.

“We’re not trying to start trouble. We just want justice, and a system that listens and cares.”