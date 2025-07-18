Enforcement would be crucial

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: As a 19-year-old, I fully endorse Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s recent decision to raise the legal age for alcohol consumption to 21 and increase the minimum age for gambling and cannabis use to 25.

This is a crucial move to protect young people from the harmful effects of alcohol, tobacco, and cannabis. Enforcing it can prevent accidents, reduce early addiction, and discourage youth involvement in crime.

However, without consistent and concrete enforcement, these efforts may fall flat. Young people may turn to proxy purchasing – asking older friends or family members to buy on their behalf – further fuelling the black market and undermining the intended goals.

While many business owners may publicly support the age increase, actual compliance is another issue. Unfortunately, some establishments may prioritise profits over youth safety, willingly serving underage customers as long as they’re spending.

Intentions alone aren’t enough. Raising age thresholds without implementing support systems can definitely backfire. There is a real risk that underage individuals will continue drinking or gambling through informal means.

Trinidad already faces increasing reports of unlicensed alcohol sales. If the law limits legal access but fails to contain illegal supply, we may unintentionally strengthen unsafe distribution networks. In doing so we not only compromise youth safety, but also question the integrity of public policies.

This new policy reflects thoughtful leadership and a clear concern for youth. However, for it to have real impact, it must do more than just look good on paper. Enforcement agencies, lawmakers, and communities must work together to make the law effective. If they succeed, lives can be changed. If not, the law may end up creating a hidden economy that defeats its own purpose.

There are several ways we can curb the black market. Police have already shown success with surprise inspections of unlicensed venues. For instance, in June 2023, officers in Chaguanas raided an unlicensed bar in Enterprise, seizing large quantities of alcohol and arresting the owner under the Liquor Licence Act. Regular, targeted raids like this, especially on parlours and informal shops, can deter illegal sales and reduce youth access.

Additionally, raising public awareness plays a powerful role. Educating people on how to identify illegal alcohol, tobacco, and gambling vendors, and encouraging them to report these sellers, can make it harder for black market operations to thrive. Campaigns that highlight the dangers of unregulated products can shift public behaviour and tighten community oversight.

At the end of the day, I support raising the age limits as a necessary and important step. Nevertheless, meaningful change will only come when enforcement follows logic, and action follows intention.

SARAH FRANCIS

via e-mail