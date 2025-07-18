Emancipation Support Committee considers foreign investors for 2026 emancipation celebrations

Executive chair of the Emancipation Support Committee of Trinidad and Tobago (ESCTT) Zakiya Uzoma-Wadada believes emancipation is an ongoing process, and at this stage, decolonisation and reparations were equally important.

She said a decolonised mind is needed to benefit from reparations.

During an interview at the ESCTT's Bergerac Road, Maraval office on July 10, Uzoma-Wadada said the committee was readying itself for the opening of the annual Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village. And even though the village’s opening is scheduled for July 25 and daily events are scheduled to be hosted there until August 1 (Emancipation Day), funding is still unsure.

As a result, Uzoma-Wadada revealed, the ESCTT may seek funding from external sources for the 2026 celebrations.

“The contribution from the state has never been what it should be. We have had certain bright lights in between but it has never been where it should be.

“Generally, we have to see this festival as something extremely important to TT. Therefore, the festival should be better supported by the government, along with the sponsors,” she said.

“Some governments say, ‘Well you know we have to be careful (when it came to things overtly African).’”

Uzoma-Wadada said the ESCTT met with Minister of Culture and Community Development Michelle Benjamin and those talks were positive, but there was not a commitment at the time of publication.

She said the organisation also requested meetings with Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Trade, Investment and Tourism Minister Satyakama Maharaj.

She said Maharaj’s statements on diversification and deepening trade with African countries resonated with the committee.

Asked if the committee would look at partnering with African countries to fund the celebrations and, therefore, make the organisation more self-reliant, Uzoma-Wadada said it would be unfortunate if it had to go that way because Emancipation is a national festival. But, she said, it is something they had to think about.

Paltry funding, she added, often stemmed from a negative perspective about, “This African thing.”

Even corporate sponsors does not easily support because of this, even though the festival has the potential to morph into a major forex earner for the country because of heritage tourism.

“When we think ‘African’ in our heads we are not thinking of a great people.”

This did not stop at that level, as many workplaces, institutions and places of learning hold negative views of African people and this often leads to discrimination, she added.

“That is why our focus is on decolonising and repairing.”

Recent global developments showed that, “The world is unfolding as it should. All things have a beginning and an end. I think we are at the point where Africans have to decolonise.”

Uzoma-Wadada said countries largely occupied by African or African-descended people are still colonised despite having attained Independence.

Countries like TT, though independent, kept much of the colonial structures, frameworks and mindsets.

“We did not see independence as an opportunity to quickly throw off the shackles of colonisation. We just thought it was our time to rule.”

Shifting geopolitical stances on matters like immigration and trade shows countries like TT that the time has come for them to now stand on their own feet, Uzoma-Wadada said.

“We have to change this mindset that there is no world without the US or there is no world without Europe.”

That was why the committee was happy when, in May, Maharaj spoke to strengthening trade linkages with Africa.

For 23 years, the committee's trade and investment symposium explored the potential of deeper African trade.

“I am saying with 100 per cent confidence, it was this organisation that promoted trade between the Caribbean and Africa, when nobody was thinking Africa was a place with which to trade.”

She praised the committee’s founder Khafra Kambon for this.

The diasporic discussion about trade with the continent is on the rise. This year Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley spoke of the region’s need to deepen trade ties with Africa, and in March, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) broke ground on its state-of-the-art trade centre in the Caribbean.

The ESCTT’s 2025 trade symposium will fulfil a dual purpose – continuing its work to deepen ties, and seeking a possible partner for 2026.

The ESCTT has partnered with a South African business group to host this year’s symposium.

Uzoma-Wadada said there is still work to be done despite a more homogeneous world because of digital technologies, because the youth is developing a deeper consciousness about reparations and decolonisation. The committee has to work to make these discussions more mainstream, she added. To the ESCTT, decolonisation means the removal of stigma in trade routes, the education system and even physical spaces.

“All our trade routes, air routes, maybe shipping and so on are linked to this colonial structure. This construct was always for the benefit of others rather than ourselves.

“The point of the emancipation process at this point is decolonisation and reparations.”

Decolonisation has to come before reparations, she said.

“If we are still functioning from this colonial mindset and construct we would also deal with reparations from that mindset. You have to have a totally liberated mind to understand how to deal with reparations because part of reparations is about healing.”

Even though many people thought independence and some symbols of equity meant that emancipation was achieved, that was not so.

“We are still not thinking about why 90 per cent of people in prison are Africans in Trinidad and Tobago. Why is that? You have to come out from your colonial space to understand that it is not because they are worthless, have not taken advantage of opportunities or are no-good people.

“‘You know how people say, ‘black people are lazy and worthless?’ All of these are colonial perceptions of us,” she said, adding that some people find themselves in situations where they are stripped of aspects of their being and this helps them to see themselves differently.

Uzoma-Wadada said other ethnic groups in TT are allowed to keep aspects of their culture that keeps them grounded.

“They (black people) have a different starting point, not only from a resource point-of-view but they are also starting from a point where they are made to feel like they are lesser beings.

“The other person is starting from a point where, ‘Well I have my culture, my understanding and world-view and part of me thinks they are lesser beings, therefore my treatment of them and the system’s treatment of them continues to be that.’”

Uzoma-Wadada said a decolonised mindset understands that policing was instituted in order to capture and return runaway enslaved people back to the plantation.

Police were always a construct meant to defend one part of the society as opposed to the other.

“There is something deep in the psyche that says, ‘If I am dealing with someone who descended from the former master, I have a slightly different approach to dealing with them than if I am dealing with the people who were formerly enslaved.’”

She prefers the word "concerned" as opposed to "worried" when asked if she was worried about deepening societal imbalances.

“There is concern and that impresses upon us the work that we still have to do.”

She said this is why choosing governments matters, because governments determine the societal system, psyche and approach to governance.

The committee’s African Heritage Camp is one of its new tools it plans to use to aid in decolonisation, she said.

The camp is for teenagers aged 13-17 and will run from July 28-August 1.

She said it aims to give young Africans an understanding of themselves by reinstilling a sense of “African-ness” in them.

Uzoma-Wadada said besides having a positive social impact, the ESCTT’s event has grown into a national tourism heritage festival and can be a major economic earner if organisations or governments properly invested in it.

“If we invest in it, we not only create a healing balm for our people but it could also become an income-earning activity that brings people to TT.”