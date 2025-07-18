Decision pending on Soca Warriors following TTFA, Melville talks

Former sport broadcaster Selwyn Melville, right, and TTFA first vice-president Colin Murray are all smiles after a meeting with parliamentary secretary at the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs David Nakhid, to discuss the TT men's senior football team nickname Soca Warriors. -

THERE is a chance that the Soca Warriors nickname may continue to be the official sobriquet of the TT national men’s football senior team as Selwyn Melville described a meeting as “cordial” between the ex-broadcaster and the TT Football Association (TTFA), coordinated by parliamentary secretary at the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs David Nakhid.

Two options are on the table. The TTFA is hoping Melville will accept a reasonable figure to part ways with the name or the parties can agree on a marketing plan that will benefit both parties.

Over the past week, the nickname of the national team has resurfaced as a talking point.

On July 9, in a statement on multiple social media pages, the TTFA called on the public to help the association decide on a new name that will “shape the future of our national men’s football team.”

It added, “We’re on the hunt for a name that truly reflects the spirit, pride, culture and strength of our people.”

The TTFA was thinking of deciding on a new name because Melville is the owner of the nickname after receiving a trademark in 2022. If the TTFA owns the name, they will be able to earn revenue through merchandise, etcetera.

The national men’s senior football team has had the nickname Soca Warriors for more than 25 years. Melville claimed he coined the phrase since the late 1990s.

The nickname’s popularity grew following the release of Maximus Dan’s song Fighter, better known as the Soca Warriors anthem, during the 2006 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Nakhid mediated a 90-minute meeting on July 17 in an effort to find a resolution and keep the beloved sobriquet.

First vice-president of the TTFA Colin Murray said the ball is mostly in Melville’s court. Speaking about the two options on the table, Murray said, “He (Melville) wanted to own the rights and we pay him... to use it (Soca Warriors) over the next five years, with the aim, if he so desires, to renew it, but we said no. That is not our arrangement; we would like to buy it.”

Melville did not give the TTFA an amount he was hoping to gain from the buyout.

Murray, who represented the TTFA at the meeting, said Melville also wants to propose a marketing plan, which will be another option rather than a buyout.

The TTFA is allowing Melville to deliver something more concrete regarding the marketing plan or the buyout. “We said ‘OK, go ahead, give us two proposals – one a buyout and one a marketing proposal.”

Murray is hoping by early next week the TTFA will get feedback from Melville.

Melville, who attended the meeting with a team of three, including a lawyer, said, “It was a cordial meeting. Everything went smooth and cool..both parties seemingly want to make sure everything goes on in a positive way. We have decisions to make (on) both sides...we agreed to do certain things so that the name will not be affected.”

Melville said the parties are trying to mend the situation for the public.

“We now have to come back and put things together and satisfy the nation and the football public. That will only come to fruition if there is an agreement on both sides.

“Based on the conversations, both parties want the name to continue.”

Meliville wants a quick resolution and wants an agreement in a week’s time.

He thanked Nakhid for the intervention. “He has come in as a saviour...trying to see all the positives that are coming out on what we are trying to do.”

Melville said, “He wants to see good things happen for the people of the country and we are not into negatives all the time...he controlled the meeting very well.”