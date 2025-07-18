Crime winning like everybody?

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: I thought I heard correctly that crime reduction would be one of the main priorities that the new government promised to tackle, as said before and after the election.

Also said was that in six months there will definitely be a reduction in criminality. After almost three months the curve appears to have gotten steeper.

Seniors are being bullied, beaten, robbed and killed in home invasions. People are murdered daily.

Where are the "more police and regiment boots" on the ground? Are some police stations closing up, "outing lights" and hitting the hay early at night?

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander says "change is coming," but nothing has been done so far to indicate this.

Please, ministers, do something different. You were elected because of your promises.

L DASS

via e-mail