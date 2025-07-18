Chaguanas chamber: No major business disruptions expected in SoE

Police on patrol along Main Road in Chaguanas. - File photo

STANDING in full support for the state of emergency (SoE) declared on July 18, president of the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce Baldath Maharaj said he expects no major disruptions to business.

“The Chamber acknowledges that any SoE brings a degree of unease and potential disruption to business operations…we are currently monitoring the situation closely. At this stage, we do not foresee significant adverse impacts on business continuity, provided the current framework remains without restrictive curfews or movement limitations.”

The SoE was prompted by intelligence of a coordinated attack on senior members of law enforcement and the judiciary.

“The intelligence highlighting encrypted communications, coordination between incarcerated individuals and external actors…is extremely serious. If not contained swiftly, this poses a direct threat not only to national security but to the social and economic stability of the country,” Maharaj said.

“As president I wish to state that we support this decisive action as a necessary and strategic step to protect the institutions of state, uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety of public officials and ordinary citizens alike.

He said the private sector has a vested interest in national security

“Crime and the infiltration of legitimate systems by criminal networks represent a growing challenge to economic confidence and investment.”

While urging authorities to act transparently, he also called on businesses and citizens to remain vigilant, calm and unified in support of the safety efforts.