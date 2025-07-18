Avoiding misleading eco-claims

THE EDITOR: I write with interest following the recent article “Coffee ads banned for misleading ‘compostable’ claims,” which reports the UK Advertising Standards Authority (ASA)’s crackdown on Lavazza and Dualit for advertising single‑serve coffee products as “compostable” when (critically) they require industrial, not domestic, composting. The rulings highlight an important mismatch between marketing language and consumer expectation, where vague sustainability claims can mislead rather than inform.

This precise issue, misleading eco‑claims or greenwashing, is not unique to Europe. It prompts urgent reflection closer to home. In the Caribbean, where coffee production is a pillar of many local economies, I wonder:

1. To what extent have Caribbean coffee producers adopted genuine sustainability practices such as waste‑minimising packaging, transparent life cycle labelling, and verifiable certifications tailored to local conditions?

2. Do consumer protection agencies or environmental regulatory bodies in the Caribbean actively monitor greenwashing? Can they enforce corrective action or bans comparable to the UK’s ASA?

3. Is there clear guidance for producers and importers to responsibly communicate environmental features, avoiding terminology that might mislead, especially in markets where industrial composting is not widely accessible?

Our region is rightly proud of its environmental stewardship, yet without oversight, vague claims can erode public trust and undermine genuinely sustainable efforts. I urge local regulators, trade associations, and coffee co-operatives to consider:

• Establishing region‑specific guidelines around terms like “compostable,” “recyclable,” and “eco‑friendly.”

• Supporting independent evaluation of packaging standards against credible international benchmarks (like EN 13432) and local infrastructure capacity.

• Empowering consumers with accurate information about how and where they can sustainably dispose of packaging.

If Caribbean coffee brands are to compete in increasingly eco‑aware global markets, transparency and trust are essential. Learning from the UK example can ensure that our region’s producers are not only claiming sustainability, but living up to it.

This raises a pressing question for Caribbean coffee stakeholders: Are we ready; regulatorily, commercially, and communicatively, to uphold both the sustainability and reputation of our cherished industry?

THERESE BAPTISTE

via e-mail