AG: Security forces to take aim at criminal plot against the public

Attorney General John Jeremie. - File photo

ATTORNEY General John Jeremie says government fully endorses action taken by the security forces to thwart what he said was a plot hatched by criminal elements inside the prison system, to threaten the lives of ordinary citizens, members of the justice system and law enforcement officers.

Jeremie made the comment at a news conference at the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs Tower in Port of Spain on July 18 and as he explained government's support for the state of emergency (SoE) which was declared to deal with this threat.

He said the SoE will continue so long as the security forces deem it necessary.

Jeremie added Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has not slept for the last 24 hours because of this matter and has been "commanding her troops" from the front.

Jeremie said the intelligence provided to government by the police, suggested "a syndicate of gangs" was involved in this alleged plot.

He added the police have already started to arrest people who are linked to this issue.

Jeremie said government has decided given the seriousness of this threat, the security forces needed the necessary leeway to operate. He added that if the SoE lasts beyond the stipulated 15-day period where no parliamentary approval is needed, government could recall the House of Representatives from its current mid-year recess to extend it.

Jeremie said this would be a matter for Persad-Bissessar to decide on.

He neither confirmed nor denied whether government was partnering with any external government or external law enforcement agency with respect to this threat.