UWI, Banwari Experience launch agrifood, tourism symposium

Fruits and local produce on display at the UWI and Banwari Experience symposium at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain. -

THE University of the West Indies (UWI), in collaboration with Banwari Experience Ltd, hosted the formal launch of an agrifood and tourism symposium at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain.

The symposium brought together policymakers, academics, diplomats and private sector leaders in a united call for action to transform agriculture and tourism into mutually reinforcing engines of Caribbean development.

In a release on July 17, UWI and Banwari Experience said the event marks a critical step towards the region’s 2026 Food Security symposium and Caribbean Beachfood Festival.

Speaking at the event, Professor Mark Wuddivira, dean of the Faculty of Food and Agriculture, UWI, stressed that sustainable agrifood systems and vibrant tourism are not competing priorities but complementary forces.

He called for harmonised policies, investment in circular economies and youth empowerment as essential steps toward building a resilient future.

Andrew Welch, founder of Banwari Experience, emphasised the importance of promoting authentic Caribbean culture through tourism.

Welch said while the region boasts one of the strongest tourism products globally, there has been underutilisation of its full potential, especially in areas like indigenous cuisine and cultural exchange.

"It’s not just about putting people on a bus, it’s about meeting people and engaging with the Caribbean way of life," he said.

The event also highlighted how social entrepreneurship and policy alignment can support community-based tourism.

"Social entrepreneurship is not just about business, it’s about using business practices for development. But transformation must be driven collaboratively," the release said.

The event sets the stage for deeper regional collaboration, with UWI reaffirming its role as a catalyst for change through evidence-based research and stakeholder engagement.