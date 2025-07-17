TTFA, use the name 'Feteballers'

Members of the Trinidad and Tobago men's football team during a training session, on June 4, 2025, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: It's time to move on from the Soca Warriors.

I have a suggestion – Feteballers. Nobody could force Selwyn Melville, it is his intellectual property. The game is bigger than everybody, so let's just move on, leave him alone and get another nickname, just like we moved on from Strike Squad.

Minister David Nakhid should tell the TTFA to file an application to the Intellectual Property Office of Trinidad and Tobago to have trademark rights for a new name, they should forge a new dynasty and let the TTFA hold the rights, not one person, so as to avoid another Selwyn Melville issue.

I suggest Minister Nakhid also contact Regan Asgarali, a QRC old boy, who loves football himself, who is the Controller of Intellectual Property for Trinidad and Tobago and refer him to Mr Osmond Downer to guide him accordingly.

We have a World Cup to qualify for and this should not be an issue. Feteballers is a cool nickname. We are really good at throwing fetes, we have a "fete-like" efficiency, if we pretend everything is a fete, we would be way better than Singapore. Footballers, Fete-ballers, yuh dig?

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas