TT non-profit writes US Congress: ‘Help Druze community in Syria’

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. - AP PHOTO

A Trinidad and Tobago-based non-profit has issued an urgent plea to the US Congress, warning of what it calls a co-ordinated attempt to wipe out the Druze community in Syria.

In a letter addressed to members of the US Congressional Foreign Relations Committees, Nicholas Shane Jagdeo, executive director of the Understanding Israel Foundation, urged immediate US action to stop what he described as a genocide in progress.

“The Druze are being targeted in an organised campaign of mass violence,” Jagdeo wrote, referencing reports of killings, abductions, and village burnings carried out in recent days by jihadist groups such as Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and ISIS.

The violence, according to the letter, is backed by forces aligned with the Al-Jolani regime in southern Syria.

The Druze are an indigenous religious minority found in Syria, Lebanon, and Israel. Known for their spiritual beliefs and closed community, they have long faced persecution from extremist factions. According to Jagdeo, the recent violence has seen Druze men dragged from their homes and executed, children killed, and women abducted. Entire villages have reportedly been left without food, electricity, or medical aid due to sieges by militant groups.

“These are not isolated war crimes – they are deliberate acts of ethnic cleansing,” Jagdeo said.

The letter also accused the Syrian government and allied groups of using propaganda to mislead global media and justify the violence as spontaneous sectarian clashes. Jagdeo warned that this narrative allows jihadist groups to expand their control while masking their crimes.

He called on the US government to move beyond diplomacy and take immediate steps to protect the Druze, calling them “one of the region’s oldest, most peaceful communities.”

“The Druze are being annihilated as we write this letter,” he wrote. “We urge the United States to take action now before it’s too late.”

The letter was also sent to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US ambassadors Mike Huckabee and Tom Barrack.