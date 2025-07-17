TT Chamber: Deepening South-South collaboration

CONNECTING THE DIASPORA: Drummers of the Malick Folk Performing Company perform during Rhythms and Voices Africa at the Lidj Yasu Omowale Village at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, in 2024. - File photo

The TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce (TT Chamber) and the Africa International Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AICCI) have signed a trade and business development alliance agreement, establishing a framework for meaningful engagement, knowledge exchange and joint initiatives between the business communities represented by both chambers.

This pivotal agreement creates an enabling platform for the deepening of the South-South collaboration, opening new pathways for trade, investment and development between TT, the wider Caribbean, and the African continent.

It recognises the untapped potential that lies in stronger connections between developing economies and sets the stage for more structured and impactful partnerships across the Global South.

Under the agreement, the two chambers have committed to:

1. Collaborate on initiatives and projects that drive economic and social progress for their members and wider communities;

2. Exchange existing research on high-potential sectors and jointly pursue studies that support trade feasibility, best practices, cultural exchange and sustainable development;

3. Share technical expertise and develop programmes that promote knowledge transfer and innovation;

4. Facilitate trade missions and delegations to promote market access and new business opportunities;

5. Engage key stakeholders, including state agencies, to support trade and investment facilitation;

6. Support the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and integrate sustainable practices into joint efforts; and

7. Address market access barriers and work together to resolve trade-related challenges.

Speaking on this alliance, Sonji Pierre-Chase, president of the TT Chamber, said, "This agreement represents a significant step in the TT Chamber’s international engagement strategy.

"It not only strengthens ties between our two organisations but also lays the foundation for deeper South-South collaboration rooted in mutual interests, shared values and inclusive growth.

"As the voice of business in TT, the chamber is proud to champion and profile our diverse and dynamic business community to the African continent."

Pierre-Chase said this partnership also carries cultural significance, given the deep historical and ancestral ties between Africa and the Caribbean.

"It honours the enduring legacy of the African diaspora in our region and opens new doors for economic and cultural reconnection that can benefit generations to come."

The sentiments were echoed by Dr Wallace Williams, chairman of AICCI.

"This alliance reignites a powerful bridge between Africa and the Caribbean – one rooted in shared heritage and driven by bold economic ambition," he said.

"Together, we are unlocking new trade frontiers, accelerating South-South co-operation and empowering our people to shape a more sovereign and prosperous future.

"Together, we are dismantling barriers, mobilising innovation and empowering our peoples to rise as architects of a more equitable and prosperous Global South."

Williams said this is "the dawn of a transformative partnership" – rooted in heritage, driven by purpose and designed to uplift generations across both sides of the Atlantic.

He said the key to success in Africa is understanding the "culture of business and the business of culture."

As global dynamics shift and the Global South emerges as a force in international trade, the TT Chamber and AICCI see this alliance as a timely and strategic move to bridge continents, align development goals and catalyse new waves of economic co-operation.