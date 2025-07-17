Kangaloo voluntarily resigned from PNM

President Christine Kangaloo - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: In light of recent and unwarranted attacks on President Christine Kangaloo, I feel compelled to clarify the facts surrounding her past association with the PNM and defend the integrity of the office she now holds.

It is no secret that Kangaloo previously served as both an MP and later, as a senator, under the PNM.

However, on her elevation to the presidency of the Senate, she immediately resigned from the party in 2015. I must also point out that former Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George, did the same.

Both resignations were voluntary and were submitted in response to a request I made, in my capacity as then PNM general secretary. This request followed consultations with then political leader Dr Rowley and was rooted in a long-standing tradition of non-partisanship in high parliamentary office.

It is important to note that this requirement is not mandated by the PNM's constitution, but it reflects a deeply respected precedent aimed at preserving the independence and impartiality of presiding officers.

This tradition dates back to 1962 when C.A Thomasos, on becoming the first local House Speaker, resigned from the PNM at the direction of Dr Eric Williams who rightly believed, that the Speaker must be above partisan politics – free to exercise their duties without fear, favour or political influence.

Since then, numerous senate presidents and speakers including Wahid Ali, Danny Montano, Matthew Ramcharan, Barry Sinanan and Annisette-George have upheld this noble convention.

It is therefore disingenuous and deeply troubling that members of the UNC administration would launch such vicious and unfounded attacks on Kangaloo, who continues to uphold the Constitution and discharge her duties with honour.

One need only look to our parliamentary history to appreciate the tradition of impartiality.

In 1987, Independent Senator John Spence cast the decisive vote in favour of a controversial government bill that reduced public servants’ salaries and removed the Cost of Living Allowance. Despite the sensitivity of the issue, Spence faced no backlash, either from the Opposition or the public, because his independence was respected.

Similarly, Dr Ramesh Deosaran having contested the 1981 general election under the ONR banner was later appointed an Independent Senator in 1987, without protest from the PNM or the national community.

Under President Kangaloo’s tenure, several individuals with well-known criticisms of the PNM, particularly from the media and professional sectors, have been appointed to the Independent bench.

One such appointee is even widely recognised as a UNC sympathiser – yet his presence sparked no protest from the PNM or the wider society.

Contrast this with a former senate president who actively maintained ties with the UNC while presiding over the Senate without a whisper of objection from the same voices now attacking President Kangaloo.

It is clear to me that the UNC government is attempting to rule with an iron fist, attacking anyone who dares to stand in its way or remain independent of their agenda. This is not only dangerous but also can undermine democratic institutions on which our republic is built.

ASHTON FORD

Fmr PNM general secretary