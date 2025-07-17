High winds claim roofs in Sangre Grande

STRONG wind gusts tore roofs off of homes in Sangre Grande on the night of July 16.

A situation report from the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management said there were 13 incidents resulting from the gusts, which affected the area around 10.30 pm. Of these, it said there were nine reports of residents having their roofs blown off, and assessments were ongoing.

Sangre Grande Regional Corporation chairman Kenwyn Phillip told Newsday he was only aware of one instance of a roof being blown off in Vega de Oropouche, as confirmed by councillors during a meeting on July 17. He said that the corporation's disaster management unit (DMU) responded and provided assistance to this family.

"They would have visited and they would have dropped off...some of the things that we normally drop off; a mattress and other things that they could do temporary (fixes with like) tarpaulin."

"We've been liaising with the Minister and she said once things go through the proper procedure with the disaster unit, she'd see how best she could assist us. But she has been working with us to ensure we bring some kind of relief to the family together with the MP for the area."

Phillip said the winds also downed some trees in Cumuto/Tamana, which fell on T&TEC infrastructure, disconnecting some residents' electricity supply. However, he said crews were working up to 2 pm to restore a supply.

He said there were not any reports of serious injuries to residents.