Guardian Group launches green space for employees

Two employees enjoy Eco Deck, a rooftop green space created by Guardian Group to promote employee wellbeing. - Photo courtesy Guardian Group

In a bold step toward enhancing employee well-being and aligning with international best practices in workplace design, Guardian Group has launched the Eco Deck.

In a release, Guardian Group said Eco Deck is a green space that provides employees a natural environment to recharge, connect and thrive – physically, mentally and socially.

"The rooftop space provides panoramic views of west Trinidad and features a variety of plants, seating made from recycled plastics and an opportunity for employees to build camaraderie and community as they care for plants they have adopted. The initiative reflects global trends that recognise the role of green environments in promoting mental clarity, reducing stress and fostering collaboration," the release said.

Guardian Group said it's proud to introduce this green initiative, which offers employees a way to step back, breathe and engage in mindful interaction with nature and each other.