DCP Martin dismisses social media rumours of MP’s arrest

DCP Suzette Martin. -

DEPUTY Commissioner of Police (DCP) Suzette Martin has confirmed that no member of the government and no MP has been arrested or is under active investigation in relation to allegations of sexual offences being committed.

Newsday sought clarity from the senior officer after claims that a member of the government who is an MP, had been arrested, began circulating online on social media.

Martin told Newsday, on July 17, that those online rumours were false.

In a brief exchange with Newsday, Martin said, "No sir, it is not true."