Counsellors just as important as laptops

-

JEROME TEELUCKSINGH

In January 2023, I was shocked to learn that a six-year-old boy had shot his teacher in the USA. The family said their son had an "acute disability." It made me realise there must be greater focus on what is occurring among students not only in the USA, but across the world.

Bullying, fights, drug use and peer pressure are not recent problems in Caribbean schools. These have been chronic problems contributing to the trauma and negative behaviour among youths.

In 1983, schools in TT received a memo from the Ministry of Education warning that violent students would be barred from writing exams. In March 1988 and May 1989, weapons such as cutlasses, Chinese choppers, switch-blades, knives and ice-picks were found in school bags.

This certainly contradicts the sterling advice of Dr Eric Williams to students on 30 August 1962, “…you carry the future of Trinidad and Tobago in your school bags.”

Two decades ago, in 2005, a meeting was held with the Primary Schools Principals’ Association and then education minister Hazel Manning. The latter agreed to have security guards and surveillance cameras at all primary schools.

The meeting was fruitful as the ministry also established a $35,000 annual fund for repairs to primary schools and made a promise to have more computers.

There has been substantial evidence proving that some of the problems at secondary level are also occurring among the primary schools. For instance, in April 2006, there was a report of gang warfare at Rosary Boys’ RC in Port-of-Spain.

Additionally, a 2006 report of the Government’s Student Support Services Division revealed children were physically and sexually abused, exposed to firearms, involved in drug trafficking or living with parents who are drug-addicts.

The shocking report also disclosed that 30 students were infected with HIV/AIDS. In such a disruptive scenario, learning would certainly not be maximised. There were other incidents.

In February 1999, three students from Williamsville Junior Secondary were suspended after being caught drinking bush rum or "babash." Secondly, after a knife attack on a student of Pleasantville Junior Secondary, four of his colleagues were investigated by the police.

Every year, students who top SEA exams and win the President’s Medals are publicly praised. However, we ignore the thousands who are unable to appreciate the value of education. There is compelling evidence for the urgent need for counsellors in all schools.

Counsellors should intervene to assist the confused, suicidal and wayward. Unfortunately, a significant percentage of parents cannot afford the cost of sending their child or children for private visits to a psychiatrist or psychologist.

It’s unfortunate that many insurance companies do not have policies that cover the counselling and therapy for students deemed troublesome or problematic. Insurance companies need to realise they have a role in nation-building. Some of the money these companies use for ads in the print and electronic media could be better utilised to help the future generation.

If there are counsellors or visiting psychologists/psychiatrists then teachers can identify students with mental health issues and recommend to parents that their children freely access these services. However, some parents live in denial and not accept the fact that their child or children need psychosocial assessment or counselling.

This hesitancy is due to the stigma that a child who seeks counselling reflects failed parenting. Also students are embarrassed to undergo counselling as the aftermath would be teasing or bullying by their peers.

It is obvious that in overcrowded classrooms, the teacher cannot provide individual attention or counselling to "at-risk" students. High absenteeism among teaching staff is fuel for a toxic classroom.

Teachers also need easy access to a professional counsellor or therapist.

This is due to the daily pressures faced in the classroom and lack of support from the school’s administration. Incidents of students threatening teachers and female teachers being harassed are only the tip of a dangerous, tropical iceberg.

Also, some teachers face depression, domestic issues or addictions and they also need coping strategies.

Educators need to appreciate the fact that for the effective operation of denominational, private and government schools- a counsellor is as important as laptops, security guards and teachers.

Stakeholders such as TTUTA, the ministry and National Parents Teachers Association need to realise that the future of our nation is no longer in the school bags but in the hearts and minds of our precious school children.