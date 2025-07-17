Body found in suitcase in Valencia

- File photo

A search team in Valencia has stumbled upon a suitcase stuffed with human remains.

The suitcase was found in a pond near to the Valencia High School by the Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT) led by Vallence Rambharat.

The human remains had been cut up and placed in plastic bags before being stuffed into the suitcase.

The body has not yet been identified.

At the time, HSRT was searching for a missing 22-year-old woman from Sangre Grande.

The woman was last seen on July 7, and was reported missing on July 11.

This is a developing story and will be updated.