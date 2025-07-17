Barataria/San Juan residents: Revitalise cocoa industry, address agriculture, crime

Saddam Hosein, Minister of Legal Affairs and Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries holds up an opened UNC 2025 Manifesto as he speaks with members of the constituency for Barataria/ San Juan at the first budget consultation at the San Juan Constituency Office on Cor Salamat Street, El Socorro Main Road, San Juan on July 15. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

FLOODING, crime and agriculture were the major areas of concern for Barataria/ San Juan residents, as they voiced their issues and suggestions at the government's first budget consultations.

The consultations were held on July 15 at the Barataria/ San Juan Constituency office, corner Salamat Street and El Socorro Main Road, San Juan.

Some people stood outside eagerly waiting to hear from their MP and Minister of Legal Affairs, Saddam Hosein.

Even as they discussed these issues, they offered solutions as to how TT could earn more, with many agreeing with one resident that greater investment in the cocoa industry could redound in greater forex for this country.

Seating was quickly filled shortly after the 6 pm start.

Hosein spoke briefly before opening the floor, saying the government spent its first month getting briefed on what took place over the last ten years.

The 2026-27 budget is expected to be delivered in September or October this year.

While in opposition, each year, the United National Congress (UNC) had pre-budget consultations across the country and that was something it planned to continue, Hosein said.

"That is not something we will change because the UNC listens to the people on the ground. Kamla Persad-Bissessar always said, ‘As ministers, allyuh would put on allyuh nice jacket and tie and go to the Hyatt and Hilton and deliver beautiful speeches, but never forget the people that put you there.'

"And you, Barataria/San Juan, put us in government."

Saying again that the party’s 2025 manifesto had been adopted as official government policy, he added that the administration intended to ensure that ex-Caroni 1975 Ltd workers received promised lots after its closure in 2003. He said this administration was also focused on making it easier for farmers to get their badges.

"Land tenure in this country has been a burning, burning issue and we will ensure we fix this issue with respect to land tenure going forward.

"I have already been briefed by the Commissioner of State Lands," Hosein said, adding that Persad-Bissessar mandated all of her ministers to go back to their constituencies, listen to the people and incorporate in budget documents and aid in guiding government policy.

Clive Graham, the first speaker, suggested that university graduates with agricultural degrees be given land and allowed to develop their entrepreneurial spirits.

"We have certain things that causing problems in the country with URP (Unemployment Relief Programme) and CEPEP (Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme), we could use the same people who work on the land."

Graham also suggested that cameras be put on every corner to aid the fight against crime.

Other speakers, who followed shortly after, also discussed crime and agriculture.

One speaker said the contribution to the agricultural sector should be increased in the upcoming budget, as it contributed little to TT’s gross domestic product (GDP), and that should not be.

This resident also spoke about forming a better relationship between local and central government.

He said he has been experiencing a "terrible time" having his mother’s drain unclogged on 12th Street Barataria for the last three years.

He suggested a better relationship be formed between those two bodies to better assist citizens.

"I want collaboration, sir, between local government and the government in power. I need action before my mother’s property is flooded out.

"I think, in this day and age, while we have adversarial politics, it has to be on a plane of co-operation."

Felicia Ali, like Graham, asked the government to absorb former URP and CEPEP workers into the agricultural sector and let them know: "You have to work for your money."

"That is what we know and what we have to continue. We do not want a child waiting to turn 18 years to say, 'I want to get on URP programme to get free money.'"

Ali said these programmes were creating and worsening the country’s crime problem.

Another speaker complained about the TT Forensic Science Centre, asking Hosein to look into the division.

A registered farmer from Princes Town asked the government to address praedial larceny and suggested the government update the farmers' badge, possibly, with a bar code.

Shortly, following him, another resident spoke up about the process for getting a farmer’s badge, the establishment of lien law and what was being looked at in the upcoming budget for contractors and subcontractors owed money over the last ten-15 years.

"Some of us are still owed money from 2010-15, and the government has shut down one of the companies, EFCL (Education Facilities Company Ltd), that owes people and sent them to the poor house."

Hosein immediately responded to this and said the government could possibly look at it going forward.

Road repair, pollution, better care for the elderly, help for the disabled, transfer of property titles and better opportunities for at-risk youth were also some of the matters raised.

Elwin Rasal gave some suggestions on how TT could get more forex, saying, "I don’t know how many of you know we have one of the best varieties of cocoa in the world?"

Hosein interjected and said TT had the best.

"As far as I am concerned, I think the time has come to totally scrap CEPEP and URP.

"We have to understand our people involved in agriculture are an ageing set of people and some of them have died, they don’t have the resources and the labour."

He suggested that former URP and CEPEP workers be used to revitalise that industry by planting cocoa – they should be given decent salaries and the government should search for new markets to sell the product and earn forex.

He also suggested derelict police vehicles be made available to farmers and that plastics be banned.

The consultation ended after 8 pm.