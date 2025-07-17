Alexander: 800 SRPs to enter TTPS

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander revealed that 800 Special Reserve Police officers will be absorbed into the TTPS to deal with a staff shortage at a post Cabinet press briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, on July 17. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

MINISTER of Homeland Security Roger Alexander said 800 special reserve police (SRP) officers will be absorbed into the regular police service to try to cut a 1,154 shortfall in regular officers, addressing the post-Cabinet briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, on July 17. He also said armed guards will be posted at schools.

Alexander said Cabinet had just approved the absorption of the SRPs, amid a lowering of TTPS entry requirements for those SRPs.

“This waiver of mandatory academic and required entry into the TTPS is to facilitate over the shortfall of over 1,154 vacancies that presently exist.”

He said the government was examining all options to protect citizens.

Alexander announced plans for a new type of armed guard to be posted outside of schools.

“At this time, as we speak, a number of persons – again – are being interviewed with respect to schools and the protection of our children.”

Minister of Legal Affairs Saddam Hosein, who is also a minister in Alexander’s ministry, hailed his “landmark announcement” on SRPs.

He said when in opposition, the UNC had urged the absorbing SRPs into the police service, lamenting SRPs were now treated differently to regular officers, in their terms and conditions, especially remuneration.

He said earlier, in a decision, Cabinet had kept its promise to some 800 SRPs to enter the regular police service.

“This will in particular address the manpower shortage we have in the TT police service.

“I say that because that (shortage) is evident, especially from the overtime bill the TT police service has to incur on a fiscal and yearly basis.”

Later at question time, he estimated the police overtime bill as “tens of millions of dollars.”

Hosein said the absorption of SRPs had been done before, with 1,000 SRPs officers in 2008.

“This also will give an indication that we are about to treat people fairly in terms of the jobs they perform.”

He said SRPs perform almost identical jobs to regular officers but are paid differently, and the government wishes to correct that situation.

“This is something that will increase the motivation of these officers because this is something they have called for, for many years.”

Hosein was happy to bring the news that SRPs would now be treated equitably under the Persad-Bissessar government.

In the question session, Newsday asked about Alexander’s suggestion of a lowering of the academic requirements for SRPs becoming regular officers.

He replied, “The regulation will respect to the absorption will come some time after, which you will be able to see and view.”

Newsday asked if the principle behind the move was that an officer on the beat need not know trigonometry and quadratic equations, with 50 per cent of pupils failing CSEC math, Alexander replied, “Again, the regulation will come.” He said SRPs were already on the job, protecting people’s lives, but not being newly recruited.

Newsday asked if SRPs now have a lower minimum entry standard than regular police officers.

Alexander said, “When persons are selected to be SRPs, it is a choice they make. So they can come with degrees, they can come with Master’s, they can come with subjects.” Asked if a person could become an SRP without CSEC math, he replied, “Yes, you can.”

Newsday asked if someone could now become a regular officer without CSEC math, but Alexander replied, “We will treat with the regulations thereafter.

He reiterated that SRP absorption in the police service had taken place in 2008, and the otherwise fire service had wavered certain regulations.

“We will present to you the regulation sometime after.”

A reporter asked if officers with a lower academic level would not be able to take reports to court but Alexander disagreed and said they (SRPs) already do so. He suggested officers were doing good work despite their staff shortages.

Newsday asked if the school guard initiative was to be a continuation/re-start of the previous school safety officer programme and who would run it.

Alexander replied, “It is a collaboration between Homeland (Security) Minister and the Education Minister (Dr Michael Dowlath).”

He said the programmed would be named so as to provide a positive impact for all concerned.

“It is a new initiative because we are looking to get a real impact.” He questioned the impact of past initiatives such as school safety officers.

“But we are looking to get a positive or real impact from our establishment of this particular unit when it comes out.”

Newsday asked if the programme had been advertised, as he had alluded to interviews now under way.

Alexander said, “The angle we are looking at is to have law enforcement officers, who would be precepted. So in case something happens, they would be able to treat with it in the best way.

“If we have somebody on the ground there because we see parents coming in and acting strange and all these things, if persons violate the law they would be dealt with there and then. Okay?” Newsday asked about precepted or armed guards.

He replied, “They will be seeing about the safety ad security of our schools.”

Asked about the possible link between armed guards at schools and US-styled mass shootings, he said, “Are we to wait? Are we to wait until something like that happens? We can’t please everybody. When we don’t do it, you all come with questions, when we do it you all come with questions.

“But we have to do it for the benefit of our citizens.”

Commenting on the crime situation, Hosein said the government had only been in office for just over two months. He said in that time they had appointed a proper police commissioner, drafted laws on home invasion and stand-your-ground principles, overseen the absorption of auxiliary fire officers into the fire service and now were shifting SRPs into the police service. Alexander said,”Only I know what I met when I came,” and challenged reporters to ask police officers about the state of their bulletproof vests under the former administration.

Former minister of national security Fitzgerald Hinds last October had said the police service needed to get 1,000 more police officers, setting a March target for this.