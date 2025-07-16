Who is guarding the guards?

-

THE EDITOR: The question “Who is guarding the guards” reflects deep concerns about accountability in law enforcement. Recent incidents of road rage involving soldiers and police officers, who are often perceived as acting above the law, have eroded public trust.

Citizens expect professionalism and adherence to the same rules everyone else must follow. Instead, when officers flaunt standards it undermines authority and can escalate tensions on the roads.

This issue is compounded by apprehensions surrounding the impending implementation of the “stand your ground” law, which could give more people access to guns. With the increased presence of firearms, combined with hot tempers and aggressive road behaviour, the risk of violent confrontations rises dramatically.

Without strict oversight, transparent discipline, and accountability measures, law enforcement officers and citizens alike could find themselves in dangerous situations, where disputes quickly turn deadly.

It is essential that authorities address misconduct decisively, ensuring that those who are sworn to protect the public do so within the bounds of law and decorum. Equally important is the need for comprehensive gun control and public education to prevent a future where road rage or petty conflicts escalate into lethal violence.

Restoring trust and safety requires concerted efforts from all stakeholders to uphold justice and accountability.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail