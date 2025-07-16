Veteran Ahkeela Mollon stars as Club Sando beat Army to TT WoLF Cup title

Club Sando women's team coach Angus Eve has a light-hearted chat with captain Karyn Forbes (R). Photo courtesy Instagram -

CLUB Sando had the last say against rivals Defence Force in the final of TT Women’s League Football (WoLF) Conference Cup when they earned a 2-0 win at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on July 13 to clinch the crown.

Last year, Defence Force blanked Club Sando 2-0 in the Conference Cup Knockout final and would have started this year’s finale as slight favourites.

However, with their own mixture of former national standouts and current promising national youth team players, Club Sando got the better of this particular matchup with two decisive first-half goals.

In their team’s 7-0 victory over Tobago Chicas in the semifinal, veteran flanker Ahkeela Mollon and fellow attacker Afiyah Cornwall notched doubles as they played starring roles for the Angus Eve-coached Club Sando team.

When the light shone brightest in the grand finale, Cornwall and Mollon were at it again and the pair combined to devastating effect in the 11th minute to give Club Sando an early lead. After some nifty footwork on the halfway line, Cornwall found Mollon with an inch-perfect pass before the latter cut across her defender and beat Defence Force goalkeeper Nicolette Craig with an expert lob from just outside the area.

Having beaten Jewels SC 4-0 in their semi, Defence Force would have backed themselves to draw level in the contest. However, in the 42nd minute, Club Sando delivered what turned out to be a clinical blow when Shenieka Paul headed in a right-side corner from the ever-present Mollon.

Defence Force tried their utmost to gain a foothold in the encounter but Club Sando, led by sturdy captain Karyn Forbes, held firm and got the important victory.

Via an Instagram post on July 14, Forbes heaped praises on her team for their achievement and also stressed on what the WoLF platform means for the women’s game.

“This win is bigger than just one team. This is a major victory for women’s football in TT,” Forbes said.

“There’s untapped potential in the women’s game, and if given the proper support, resources and infrastructure, our women can rise – not just locally, but on the international stage (as well).

“I urge the administrators and stakeholders of TT to rally behind women in sport and beyond that, to support sports development from a holistic standpoint.”

Forbes, who has been a standout in the national women’s team for many years, said sport in TT can transform the lives of many if greater investment is made in developmental programmes and grassroots opportunities for the youth.