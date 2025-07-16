Uncapped pair of Andrew, Blades in Windies T20 squad to face Australia

West Indies' Jewel Andrew. - File photo

STYLISH Antiguan wicket-keeper/batsman Jewel Andrew and Bajan left-arm pacer Jediah Blades have earned maiden call-ups on a 16-man West Indies Twenty/20 squad for their five-match series against Australia from July 20 to 28.

The 18-year-old Andrew made his One-day International (ODI) debut for the Windies away to Sri Lanka last October, with the 23-year-old Blades making his solitary ODI appearance against Bangladesh last December after impressing in the CG United Super50 campaign.

The team was revealed via a Cricket West Indies (CWI) release on July 16 and will be skippered by veteran wicket-keeper/batsman Shai Hope. The team also includes new Test captain Roston Chase, former captains Jason Holder and Rovman Powell, and also features regulars such as Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis and Jamaican allrounder Andre Russell. According to reports from Jamaican news outlets, the 37-year-old Russell looks set to call time on his international career after the T20s at Sabina Park in Kingston on July 20 and 22.

For the Windies, they will be eager to put the memories of the Sabina Park day/night Test behind them, as the Men in Maroon were bowled out for just 27 in the second innings of the third and final Test against the Aussies to fall to a 176-run loss. West Indies' score was the second-lowest in the history of Test cricket and also saw a Test-record of seven ducks from the regional batsmen.

On their tour of the UK last month, West Indies were beaten 3-0 by England before getting a 1-0 win over Ireland in a rain-affected three-match series.

After the first two T20s in Jamaica, the series versus the Aussies shifts to Warner Park in St Kitts where the remaining three games will be played on July 25, 26 and 28.

West Indies all-format coach Daren Sammy said the aim is to lay the proper foundation heading into the next T20 World Cup.

"Our goals ans strategic plans are aligned to winning the T20 World Cup in 2026," Sammy said, via the CWI release. "We have continuity in the squad from the previous series and as a unit we will continue to fine-tune our style and brand ahead of the World Cup." He pointed to the need for an immediate turnaround in fortunes.

"Our previous two T20 series at home we were on the wrong end of the results. But starting against Australia, we want to regain our form at home as we build momentum into next year's World Cup with our exciting and dynamic group of players."

In December, the Windies suffered a surprise 3-0 T20 loss to Bangladesh after winning the preceding ODI series 3-0. Meanwhile, the Windies lost 3-1 to England on home turf last November.

West Indies T20 squad to face Australia:

Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

Team management:

Daren Sammy (coach), Floyd Reifer (batting coach), Ravi Rampaul (bowling coach), Rayon Griffith (fielding coach), Rawl Lewis (manager), Avenensh Seetaram (analyst).