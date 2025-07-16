TPRC, remove those derelicts

THE EDITOR: The Port of Spain City Corporation has embarked on a derelict vehicles exercise from July 7 to 28.

This gives owners the opportunity to remove derelicts from the roads before penalties are implemented.

The Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation (TPRC) would be well advised to follow suit.

Several people, including myself, have written letters to the editor concerning derelict vehicles parked on the median, and on both sides of the road, close to the northern entrance of Grand Bazaar.

The vehicles are a danger to drivers.

Nothing has been done about the problem by those in authority.

Does the owner of that place have high links to the PNM, the UNC, the police and the regional corporation?

It is only when someone is killed because of those vehicles that the people in charge will make a farcical display of doing something.

What a shame.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope