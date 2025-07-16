Sustainability and digital transformation

Just a click away: Digital transformation a driver for economic advancement. - Photo courtesy Freepik

DR HRIDAY SARMA

IN THE nexus of sustainability and digital transformation lies a rare opportunity for TT to carve a resilient, inclusive, and thriving future. As the country positions itself as a digital pacesetter in the Caribbean, the digital economy must be seen not merely as a technology shift, but as a strategic enabler for social equity, economic competitiveness, and environmental resilience.

With a mobile subscription rate of 148 per 100 people and an internet penetration rate of 84.7 per cent, TT’s digital infrastructure is robust. About 1.28 million citizens are online, and nearly 873,000, around 57.8 per cent of the total population, are active on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. If effectively leveraged, this connectivity can drive inclusive and sustainable development across sectors.

Nonetheless, approximately 231,000 citizens, mostly in rural areas, still lack internet access. This digital divide mirrors socio-economic fault lines, disproportionately affecting women, youth, and rural entrepreneurs. The National E-Commerce Strategy’s focus on digital literacy in marginalised communities is a necessary corrective. Teaching people not only to use but also to build digital tools can narrow the gap and ensure broader participation in the digital economy.

Progress is already underway. The government’s US$3 million technical assistance grant from the Latin American Development Bank and the European Union reflects sound priority-setting. Projects like a national electronic ID system and a secure government data centre are foundational for delivering efficient and secure public services. These initiatives not only streamline state-citizen interactions, but also enhance transparency and build trust ­– pillars of sustainable governance.

Digital technologies also offer practical solutions to environmental challenges. As the country shifts beyond fossil fuels, integrating digital tools into the energy sector holds significant promise. Technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things) sensors and artificial intelligence can optimise energy use, monitor emissions in real time, and improve system efficiency. When deployed strategically, these tools can help TT meet global climate goals while fostering innovation in green industries.

Digital innovation is equally vital for managing localised climate risks. The Tech4CoastalResilience project, which combines participatory methods with digital tools, shows how communities can strengthen resilience against environmental shocks such as flooding. When grounded in local context, digital transformation becomes a powerful enabler of sustainable development.

The private sector, particularly small and medium enterprises, has much to gain. With a median fixed internet download speed of 119.01 Mbps – among the highest in the Caribbean – businesses can operate advanced e-commerce platforms and digital services. Entrepreneurs, from virtual classrooms to creative start-ups, are bypassing traditional barriers to access global markets through platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp. With over 70 per cent of internet users accessing the web via mobile devices, mobile-first strategies are essential.

Yet rural participation remains uneven. Nearly 46.3 per cent of the population lives in rural areas, where digital infrastructure alone is not enough. Outreach must focus on building local capacity – teaching entrepreneurial skills, connecting artisans to e-commerce ecosystems, and supporting digital solutions for agriculture. Hybrid models that blend in-person support with online tools are key to bridging this divide.

Every rural entrepreneur who launches an online store or adopts digital tools for farming represents progress in both equity and sustainability. These micro-transformations, when replicated at scale, contribute meaningfully to national development and economic diversification.

Still, neither sustainability nor digital transformation can succeed in isolation. They require co-ordination and multisectoral collaboration. The recent memorandum of understanding between iGovTT and India’s eGovernments Foundation, aimed at digitising public services such as land deed management, demonstrates how international partnerships can catalyse change in urban governance, healthcare, and beyond.

The private sector’s engagement is equally vital. According to the International Telecommunications Union, 90 per cent of businesses in the region believe government support is essential for digital adoption. Sustained public-private collaboration ensures strategies are responsive, scalable, and impactful.

The digital future is no longer a distant prospect – it is a present imperative. TT’s challenge lies not in adopting technology for its own sake, but in embedding digital tools within a sustainability framework that is inclusive and equitable. A co-ordinated digital leap can create jobs, empower communities, and diversify the economy – balancing growth with social justice and environmental responsibility.

But this leap must be collective. When communities, businesses, and governments act in unison, digital potential becomes real progress. In doing so, TT can go beyond regional leadership to serve as a global model. The opportunity lies not just in adopting new technologies, but in building a future where those technologies truly serve all members of the local community.

Dr Hriday Sarma is a advocate specialising in cross-border trade matters and a senior fellow at South Asia Democratic Forum, Brussels