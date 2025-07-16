Stand-your-ground consultations start on July 22

Legal Affairs Minister and San Juan/Barataria MP Saddam Hosein. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

Stand-your-ground consultations are expected to begin on July 22.

Legal Affairs Minister and San Juan/Barataria MP Saddam Hosein shared this at the end of the government's first budget consultation held at the San Juan/Barataria Constituency office, corner Salamat Street and El Socorro Main Road, San Juan.

That constituency will be the first to have their say on the stand-your-ground proposal. It is expected to be held at the Barataria Community Centre, Sixth Avenue, San Juan from 6 pm.

“That is one, I want everyone to bring someone, come yourself.

“This is exceedingly important because this is a very novel piece of legislation that we want to implement as a government,” he said.

Hosein said, while in opposition, the United National Congress (UNC) raised issues about home invasions

“We had one person here who was a victim of a home invasion. These are laws that are aimed to protect you, the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, and we want to hear from you.

“We want to ensure when we go into Parliament, we pass a good piece of law so everyone can be safe in their homes.”

He asked the full audience how many of them were still fearful in their homes and nearly everyone raised their hands.

“That is why, as a government, we are acting so quickly,” he said.

Hosein called on people to come out, give their views for submission to the Attorney General, John Jeremie, SC, for further changes or amendments.

The bill and a policy paper had been already drafted, he said. Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar had disclosed this at the July 7 United National Congress’ Monday night forum.

The consultations will take place in all constituencies, he added.

“Last evening we met with the Prime Minister and all of the consultations are aimed to be completed at the end of July.”

He said this is expected to be one of the first pieces of legislation to be introduced when Parliament resumes in September.

“We are using this period of the parliamentary break to consult with the people before we introduce the legislation formally in the Parliament but a bill has already been drafted.

“And a policy paper has already been drafted.”