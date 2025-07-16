Seven-member TT team head to MMA Youth World Champs in Dubai

Trinidad and Tobago Mixed Martial Arts Federation. -

A seven-member Trinidad and Tobago contingent is expected to arrive in Dubai on July 16 ahead of the International Mixed Martial Arts Youth World Championships in the United Arab Emirates.

The team comprises captain Alyssa Adams, Uri Mahabir, Orlando Charles and Azhar Mohammed, alongside coach Damani Adams, technical director Warren Gill and TT Mixed Martial Arts Federation president Jason Fraser.

A statement from Fraser on July 14 said the team has been in camp for the last eight months and, “is well-prepared mentally, physically and psychologically thanks to Gill, Adams, Gracie Jiu Jitsu TT and TT Fight Club.”

Last year was the federation’s first time attending the Youth World Championships, where female fighter Adams returned home with a bronze medal.

“We are expecting great performance from our athletes. Bearing in mind that there will be over eleven hundred athletes from eighty countries around the world,” the statement said.

“Just participating and arriving at this Youth World Championship is a success in itself to represent TT and the wider Caribbean. TT is the only national team from the English speaking Caribbean participating.”

Before they departed, the youth team met with Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts and director of sports Patrice Charles on July 14.

Watts encouraged the athletes to do their best on the world stage, and looks forward to reuniting with them on their return home. Watts also, “committed to assisting the technical team as we continue to develop the sport throughout TT.”

Fraser also highlighted that they are hopeful to take a team to the Junior and Senior World Championships from in Georgia, from September 27 to October 2. Additionally, the federation have also set their eyes on the November 16-22 Pan-American Championship in Monterrey, Mexico.