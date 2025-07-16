Ramtahal steers Trinidad and Tobago U-19 women cricketers to massive win

THE Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 women's cricketers grabbed their first win in round four of the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-19 Women's 35-over Championships with a ten-wicket victory over Windward Islands at Gilbert Park, California, on July 15.

TT suffered one defeat and two no results because of rain in the first three rounds of competition.

Amrita Ramtahal was the star of the show for TT, snatching 5/16 in 5.2 overs as Windward Islands were bundled out for 63 in 18.2 overs. At one stage, Windward Islands were 13/6 in the sixth over. Delisha Francois and Selena Ross showed some resilience and were the only batters to get into doubles figures with 12 and 11 respectively.

Six batters did not get off the mark for the Windward Islands. The score could have been worse for Windward Islands, but TT gave away 21 extras.

Zakiyah Harrilal was also among the wickets with 3/11 in four overs.

In response, TT had no issues in the pursuit of the target as they closed on 64 without loss in just 12.2 overs. Kristina Naipaul struck 32 not out off 49 balls with five fours and Ramtahal showed her ability with the bat by scoring 19 not out off 27 deliveries.

Barbados were also comforable winners as they recorded a comfortable nine-wicket win over Jamaica at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine Campus.

Jamaica were limited to 74 all out in 27.3 overs as Erin Deane had a field day with 4/16 in seven overs. Naijanni Cumberbatch also proved to be a handful with 3/17 in 6.3 overs and Sabriel Headley picked up 2/13.

Barbados cruised to 78/1 in 14.1 overs as Asabi Callender hit an unbeaten 52 not out.

At the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, defending champions Guyana fell to a seven-wicket defeat to Leeward Islands.

Sainavi Kambalapalli continued to have a brilliant tournament, scoring 37 not out and grabbing 4/22 for Leewards.

The last round of the preliminary phase will be played on July 17.

TT now have one win, two no results and one loss. TT will have to win their last match against Guyana at Gilbert Park and hope other results go their way to have any chance of qualifying for the finals.

Jamaica, Barbados and Leeward Islands all have two wins and will all be eyeing a top-two finish to qualify for the final. Guyana and Windward Islands are at the bottom of the standings.

The third and fourth placed teams will play in the third-place playoff and the last two teams will battle in the fifth-place match. The playoffs will be held on July 19.

Summarised scores:

WINDWARD ISLANDS 63 (18.2 overs) (Delisha Francois 12, Selena Ross 11; Amrita Ramtahal 5/16, Zakiyah Harrilal 3/11) vs TT 64 (12.2 overs) (Kristina Naipaul 32 not out, A Ramtahal 19 not out). TT won by ten wickets.

GUYANA 74 (23.2 overs) (Cianna Barkoye 24 not out, Shonette Belgrave 11; Sainavi Kambalapalli 4/22, Courtney Browne 3/11) vs LEEWARD ISLANDS 77/3 (8.4 overs) (S Kambalapalli 37 not out, Jahzara Claxton 21). Leeward Islands won by seven wickets.

JAMAICA 74 (27.3 overs) (Kristen Sutherland 32; Erin Deane 4/16, Naijanni Cumberbatch 3/17, Sabriel Headley 2/13) vs BARBADOS 78/1 (14.1 overs) (Asabi Callender 52 not out). Barbados won by nine wickets.