Pan Month launches on July 19, Sydney Gollop Fund returns

Pan lovers enjoy themselves during the Pan and Powder Parade at City Hall on Pembroke Street, Port of Spain on August 21, 2024. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THIS year’s pan month celebrates the national instrument’s origins with its theme: From Roots to Resonance: Echoing Across Generations and Nations.

The official pan body, Pan Trinbago announced a list of events to commemorate the month.

A special component of the celebrations will be the relaunching of the Sydney Gollop Fund.

Gollop was the organisation's first president and served from 1950-56/7. He was born on March 6, 1919 and died on August 8, 2006.

The fund was established after Gollop’s death but was discontinued.

Pan Trinbago plans to reestablish the fund with $100,000, revenue earned Panorama 2025, its president Beverley Ramsey-Moore said in a phone interview on July 9.

“This was a fund designed to assist our legends and those in need. We are going to mark the day by reestablishing this.”

This will be further announced at pan month’s official launch on July 19, the day pan was officially declared this country’s national instrument.

But it is on August 2 that pan month events really start with Valley Harps Steel Orchestra’s BBQ at its Morne Coco Road, Petit Valley panyard. This years events will see the usual popular happenings such as its pan and powder parade.

Ramsey-Moore anticipates another fun, high turnout celebration.

She said, “Pan is spirit and it will never die. Pan month 2025 will begin with a launch on July 19 at Radisson Hotel at 11 am.”

The month’s celebration will also contain activities celebrating the UN-declared World Steelpan Day on August 11.

“We are going to have celebrations around the world as usual and we have already started mobilising that support.

“We are going to be attending a lot of the pre-events around the world which started in St Lucia this weekend (July 11-13).”

It then flows to Toronto’s Caribana, London, Miami and then New York.

“We are providing a lot of our services to those steelpan bodies around the world as they mobilise into celebrating World Steelpan Day.”

Pan is expected to be kept at the centre of all of these celebrations as the instrument was all about unity, love and resilience, she said.

“Every time we celebrate the beauty of the creation, it stimulates our population and the Diaspora to give attention to Trinidad and Tobago’s invention. As we try to develop the links abroad, it is going to help us propel the industry much further.”

Ramsey-Moore said the organisation planned to “charge forward” exporting the instrument and its services to more markets.

“Global ascendancy is the aim and we plan to use this month to promote this.”

The organisation has been working with countries across the globe on developing their Panorama-like competitions.

On June 29 it announced its partnership with Ontario Steelpan Association to host Toronto’s August 1 Panorama at Lamport Stadium, Ontario, Canada.

“We are also partnering with London, other Caribbean islands, Miami and New York. There is that call on Pan Trinbago to make a larger contribution to all of the festivals and, by doing so, we are sure it is going to impact the export industry of the national musical instrument of Trinidad and Tobago.”

This was also a path to less reliance on government funding, she added.

Ramsey-Moore said while the government provided funding for Panorama, the organisation’s work over the last few years saw it becoming largely self-reliant.

“A lot of people feel we rely solely on the government to run our operations. No! I can tell you because of the work we have done, we have been managing fairly on our own.

“Carnival is different. We do receive funding for our component which is Panorama.”

She added that there has also been an increase in corporate sponsorship and interest from global bodies and organisations.

Many of these organisations relied on Pan Trinbago’s expertise for arrangers, tuners, pannists as well as to purchase pans.

There was also a market for consultancy as these organisations relied on Pan Trinbago’s adjudication and tabulation expertise.

After pan month, the organisation plans to swiftly start its preparations for Panorama 2026, she said. It has already revealed its theme: Legacy: Ours to love, Ours to cherish.

Pan was born out of the soul of the nation and Pan Trinbago felt the 2026 theme was fitting.

“For Panorama 2026, we want to pay homage to that which was born out of our blood, sweat and tears.

“We want our young people, who love to play the pan so much, to learn more in terms of the history and knowledge about a united TT that birthed this instrument.

“We want to share some more of that. Legacy lends a sense of belonging and ownership….”

Energy company bpTT, as the organisation’s brand ambassador, is expected to play a major part in pan month celebrations.

Panorama online ticket sales are scheduled to start at the end of July and Ramsey-Moore asked people to buy theirs early to avoid the last-minute rush.

She thanked all of TT for the continued support.

Pan Month events

July 19

Pan Month launch and first celebration of formal designation of pan as the national instrument.

August 2

11 am: Valley Harps Steel Orchestra’s BBQ - Valley Harps Panyard, More Coco Road, Petit Valley.

August 3

1 pm: Diego Martin Merrytones Steel Orchestra Open House: The Concert Series Merrytones panyard, Bagatelle Road, Diego Martin.

August 8

7 pm: Shell Invaders Steel Orchestra Storm D’Practice, Shell Invaders panyard, Tragarete Road, Woodbrook,

7.30 pm: Pan Trinbago South/Central Region Echoes of Steel: A Symphony of Steelpan, Brass and Voice, Naparima Bowl Auditorium, San Fernando.

7.30 pm: Royal Stars Pan Symphony Pan on the Sea, Ocean Pelican, Harts Cut, Chaguaramas,

August 9

7 pm: Launch of Tobago Panorama and Steelpan Jamboree, Scarborough Esplanade.

August 10

11 am: Highlanders Steel Orchestra Steelpan Quiz and Spelling Bee, Imax Theatre, One Woodbrook Place, Port of Spain.

4 pm: Pan Trinbago’s Steelpan on a High Note of Praise and Worship, Pan Trinbago headquarters, corner of Melville and Dere Streets, Port of Spain.

August 11

4 pm: - Pan Trinbago’s World Steelpan Day Ancestral Walk and World Steelpan Day celebrations, Woodford Square, Port of Spain.

August 12

2 pm: International Day of Youth Steelpan on the Promenade Youth Edition, Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain.

August 20

5 pm: Pan Trinbago’s Steelpan and Powder Parade, City Hall, Port of Spain.

August 23

7.30 pm: Massy Trinidad All Star Boat Ride: Top Tier II, Harbour Master Cruises.

August 29

9 am: MITTCO Day: Open House and Tours to the pan factory, MITTCO Pan Factory, Diamond Vale Business Park, Diego Martin.

7 pm: West Stars Steel Orchestra Panyard Lime, West Stars panyard, Waterwheel Cottages, Old North Coast Road, Diego Martin.

August 30

6 pm: Pan Trinbago and the Garcia Family Steelpan on D Avenue, Ariapita Avenue, Port of Spain.

August 31

7 am: - Shell Invaders’ Annual Independence Breakfast, Shell Invaders panyard, Tragarete Road, Woodbrook.