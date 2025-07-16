Mandatory ID law – a step too far

Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: As a concerned citizen and community leader, I support the government’s efforts to tackle crime. However, the recent proposal by the Minister of Homeland Security mandating all citizens, including children, to carry identification at all times is deeply troubling and potentially dangerous. Such a law shifts the burden of suspicion onto innocent citizens, undermining the core values of our justice system. It marks a disturbing move toward a surveillance state, raising serious concerns about civil liberties, state overreach, and discrimination.

Mandatory ID laws can lead to:

1. Erosion of freedoms, fostering

mistrust between the public and

authorities.

2. Discrimination, as marginalised groups often face disproportionate

policing.

3. Presumption of guilt, reversing the principle of “innocent until proven guilty.”

4. Restricted movement and

expression, as fear may silence

and immobilise

communities.

5. Punishment of the poor, elderly, or homeless who may lack valid ID.

6. Potential data misuse, opening the door to surveillance and privacy breaches.

7. Echoes of authoritarian regimes, where ID systems were tools of control.

8. Criminalisation of everyday life, where even a child without ID may be penalised.

This measure will not increase safety – it will reduce our freedoms. We must resist the false equation of control with security. True national strength lies in justice, unity, and liberty – not fear.

I urge citizens, faith leaders, and elected officials to raise their voices before this law takes root. Let us defend our democracy with courage and clarity.

COURTNEY FRANCOIS

pastor