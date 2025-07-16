Lion Paw Movements celebrates Selassie I's 133rd earthstrong

In this file photo, Rastafarians gathered at the San Juan promenade celebrate the 56th anniversary of Haile Selassie's visit to Trinidad and Tobago. Photo by Narissa Fraser

In celebration of His Imperial Majesty Emperor Haile Selassie I’s 133rd earthstrong, Lion Paw Movements is hosting an authentic roots and culture dance entitled True King Spirit at Club Amazon in St Augustine on July 19, from 10 pm.

Local conscious selectors featured on the night will be Cutchie Sounds, Solid Rock, Covenant Sound, Conqueror Sounds, the legendary Nyahbinghi and host Lion Paw.

Early juggling will be delivered by Hardcore Sound.

The Emperor's birthday is on July 23 but across the globe several international orders of Rastafari celebrate his anniversary on the weekend before.

Selector Lion Paw described the annual dance as integral to keeping the Rastafari in Trinidad and Tobago united, as they pay collective reverence to Selassie I.

“As Rastafari, celebrating the earthstrong of Haile Selassie I is not just a tradition – it’s a sacred honour. His life, teachings, and example continue to guide our livity, uplift our spirit, and remind us of our divine African identity. This celebration is a time to give thanks, reflect on his legacy, and unite in the spirit of peace, love, and righteousness.”

All mansions and nations are welcome in joyful celebration, Lion Paw added.

Selassie I was the emperor of Ethiopia from 1930 to 1974 who sought to modernise his country and steer it into the mainstream of post-World War II African politics.

He brought Ethiopia into the League of Nations and the United Nations and made Addis Ababa the major centre for the Organization of African Unity (now African Union).