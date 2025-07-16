Hasty gambling, alcohol proposals

Gambling image courtesy www.asianfortunenews.com

THE EDITOR: While I fully understand the proposals to increase the age by which individuals access alcohol and gambling, I am yet to understand the issues that they intend to resolve.

Once again these proposals suggest they are hasty, preconceived solutions to poorly identified issues. This approach is simply reflective of our propensity to demand instant resolution to issues, which by their nature certainly demand greater scientific rigour and ought to be data-driven.

Under these circumstances, may I respectfully suggest that before initiating any new legislation, Parliament should ensure that there has been some minimal engagement of these two elements.

SAMUEL B HOWARD

via e-mail