Gospel concert to revive South Landerz Youth Steel Orchestra

Kenneth Jules formed the Union Hall South Landerz Youth Steel Orchestra around 2002/2003. - Photo by Innis Francis

PAN aficionado eighty-year-old Kenneth Jules is on a mission to breathe new life into the struggling youth band he founded more than two decades ago.

This dedicated manager and caretaker of Union Hall South Landerz Youth Steel Orchestra, based at Union Hall, Cross Crossing in San Fernando, is organising a charity gospel concert to support the band.

The event is set to take place on August 3 at 5 pm at the auditorium of Presentation College at Carib Street, San Fernando, and tickets cost $100.

He promises the concert will woo audiences with stellar performances by the 1994 calypso monarchs, Franz “Delamo” Lambkin and Morel “Luta” Peters, who were the first ever joint winners of the competition.

Jason “Fridge” Seecharan, pannists, choir members from an RC church and other people will also perform, aiming to captivate the audience with a blend of gospel and steelpan music.

The purpose is to help raise funds to buy new instruments and to secure a permanent home for the band, which currently operates from a cleared parcel of land near Mileage Mack.

“I am trying to revive the band and give it to the people but with everything. I cannot do it alone anymore, so I am trying to raise funds for new instruments. I am the manager, the caretaker, the everything.”

He estimated that it would cost about $200,000 to restore the band fully, including acquiring two of every key instrument, such as bass, cello, and guitar pans.

“Everything beside tenors. I have some tenor pans at home. I am not looking for a big band.”

The band has about 21 members, most of whom are youths. Many are from single-parent households.

Jules formed the band in around 2002/2003 when one of his granddaughters asked for a tenor pan and he began teaching her to play.

Neighbours and friends soon took notice of the sweet sounds coming from his home and started to gather.

It eventually led to the formation of the band.

However, due to noise complaints, Jules was forced to move his lessons.

In 2015, he helped clear a plot of unused state land in the community near Mileage Mack where he relocated a pan practice.

Earlier this year, Jules was diagnosed with prostate cancer. After undergoing surgery, he is now in remission.

“I had given up on life but I am back. I love pan. I love the instrument, the music. I really love it. I do want anything for myself. I want to be on the road for Carnival. I want to be a good flag waver,” Jules said.

“Some members are from other communities like La Romaine and Mon Repos, so I would pay for their transportation for them to come to practice. Everything was out of pocket.”

Despite the challenges, Jules said all he wants now is to continue contributing in any way he can.

The band has no corporate sponsors and has been steadily declining, especially since Jules’ health issues.

Still, he credited Good Samaritan identified only as “Mr McKenzie” from Mileage Mack for stepping in to help with lights, bathroom facilities and even sponsoring T-shirts.

“He is very helpful. A few years ago, people tried to get us off the land because they wanted it for themselves,” Jules said.

Due to financial constraints, the band never entered competitions like Panorama but continues to perform at events, including borough day celebrations and community gatherings.

Jules, who was born on Coffee Street, San Fernando, and grew up in Mon Repos, is no stranger to the national instrument scene.

Over the years, he had played with several steelpan bands such as Trinidad Maestro and Maritime Hatters.

Now, his focus is on handing over the reins to a committed team of people who can continue the legacy of the Union Hall South Landerz Youth Steel Orchestra.

Anyone interested in supporting the band can call Jules at 778-8917.

Pan aficionado eighty-year-old Kenneth Jules is on a mission to breathe new life into the struggling youth band he founded more than two decades ago.