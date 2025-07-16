Don't crush dreams of Cepep, URP workers

Cepep Company Ltd headquarters in Ste Madeleine. - File photo by Innis Francis

THE EDITOR: I have heard many people privileged enough to not live from payday to payday pontificate on those who have been employed continuously in the government’s alleged make-work programmes for several years. The disdain often heaped on these people belie the tremendous sacrifices made by them to keep our roadsides, verges, and drains clean.

There is no doubt that those so employed are at the lower end of our archaic educational achievement standards, and therefore would find great difficulty in obtaining meaningful employment elsewhere.

Far from being the lazy and unambitious people they are made out to be, though, there is another story of resilience and ambition which these long-standing Cepep, URP, and reforestation workers can tell.

My siblings and I are the products of a home in which both parents worked Special Works and DEWD, both forerunners to the modern-day URP. Neither getting past post-primary schooling, they made the fortnight’s pay stretch in ways that only they could understand. We knew what it meant to go to school with two shirts and one pants for a whole school year, and this was long before box-lunch and breakfast became a thing.

On their fortnight’s pay, though, five of us were educated, while being drilled with the mantra that education was the only way out of poverty. Today, four of us have earned certification beyond secondary school, and all five are making meaningful contributions to the development of TT. We moved from renting small and cramped living spaces to owning our own three-bedroom home.

It was from my mother I learnt what a sou sou hand was, and from my father I learnt that, notwithstanding our own circumstances, there should always be a little extra in the pot in the event someone visited and needed a meal.

They, who worked in those programmes for years, were never without ambition for us, their children. They made the sacrifices that thousands of parents, through years of working in those programmes, have made to see their children become people in whom they are today immensely proud.

Shutting down Cepep, URP, and the reforestation programmes is to shut down the ambitions of thousands of ordinary men and women who, understanding their own limitations, want better for their children and grandchildren. I therefore urge the powers that be to allow those parents to win, to allow those parents the opportunity to realise, even vicariously, their dreams through their children.

There is a way these programmes can be reviewed without simultaneously crushing the dreams and ambitions of its employees. These Cepep, URP and reforestation workers know how to walk and whistle at the same time; perhaps they could teach the government how everybody can win.

STEVENSON ESTRADO

via e-mail