Devon Ramkallawan, Maasie Mordino battle to main event draw at Fight Fest 3

Trinidad and Tobago’s Devon Ramkallawan and Surinamese Maasie Mordino battled to a drawn result at Fight Fest 3 – a kickboxing event held at the Southern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Pleasantville on July 12.

Fighting out of the 160lbs category, Ramkallawan and Maasie had it out in the ring, with the former getting his nose busted open while attempting to block a left roundhouse kick.

The 40-year-old Ramkallawan, who made a welcome return to competitive combat sports after a ten-year hiatus, did well to hold his own throughout the three-round bout.

After the clash, the TT fighter said that, “Nothing is broken (bones), just some swelling. I am totally fine. I absolutely loved the fight and enjoyed every moment. I am very proud of my performance.”

In the other five bouts, which also featured fighters from the US, all were won on points. The opening kids (65lbs) contest saw American Jaxon Rabunas win over TT’s Amar Ali.

Suriname’s Donnie Sandhoe (110lbs) bettered TT’s Nikolai Khan while Kymani Charles (135lbs) defeated countryman Sebastian Reyes.

TT’s Saffiyah Shudeen (125-130lbs) and Suriname’s Anjali Toelsie fought to a drawn result in the lone women’s contest before home-boy Kenton Sylvester (155-160lbs) got the better of American Connor Munoz in the pre-main event.

Ramkallawan, who’s also PRO for the National Kickboxing Council of TT described their third instalment as a “success.”

“It was a successful night for kickboxing and Muay Thai in TT,” he said. “It was an international cast of fighters. The show was packed with excitement and the area was filled with fans. The highlight of the night was the main event.

“It was a treat having Suriname and USA here as we all learn from each other and we intend to keep growing that relationship. We do intend to have two more events before the year is over. The next even we are expecting Spain to visit.”