Windwards, Stephan Pascal century sink Trinidad and Tobago U-19s

Windwards captain Stephan Pascal. - CWI

Trinidad and Tobago's men's under-19 team suffered their third loss at the West Indies Rising Stars Men's Under-19 Championship when they fell to a six-wicket defeat to Windward Islands at the St Paul's Sports Complex, Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis on July 15.

After winning the toss, the TT batsmen had an almighty struggle and were limited to just 188 for nine in their allotted 50 overs. TT were in dire straits at 52 for six in the 23rd over and then 97 for seven by the 37th over after Abdul-Raheem Toppin and Aadian Racha (14) stitched together a 45-run stand. Originally appointed as the team's captain for this tournament, Toppin seemed to be batting on a different pitch from his teammates as he blazed a top score of 77 from 88 balls with three fours and four sixes. After sharing a 68-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Zachary Madray (17), Toppin was run out by Devonte McDowall in the 48th over. Madray was also run out off the final ball of the innings as TT fell 12 short of the 200-mark.

Kirt Murray led Windwards with four for 20 and tore the TT top order to shreds.

In the chase, the Windwards were led by the brilliance of their skipper Stephan Pascal, who hit the TT bowling to all parts with a classy knock of 113 off 121 balls before he retired his innings just 15 runs away from victory. Pascal, who has captained West Indies at the under-19 level and debuted for Windwards' senior team last year, struck eight fours and four sixes in his game-winning innings. Pascal got good support from Earsinho Fontaine (41 off 77), who was the watchful partner in a 115-run partnership for the second wicket.

The Windwards had a minor blip as Fontaine, Jonathan Daniel (duck) and Murray (eight) fell in quick succession. However, the win was never in doubt as they got to 191 four for in the 44th over to get their fourth win in five matches.

Leg-spinner Aneal Rooplal led the TT attack with two for 29 after getting the scalps of Fontaine and Daniel in consecutive overs.

TT have won two of their matches and will hope for better fortunes in their remaining round-robin matches against Jamaica (July 18) and Guyana (July 21).

In a top-of-the-table clash on July 15, USA I got an emphatic 216-run win over Barbados after posting a mammoth score of 305 for eight. Utkarsh Srivastava smashed 124, with opener Sahil Garg making 85.

Summarised Scores:

TT – 188/9 from 50 overs (Abdul-Raheem Toppin 77, Zachary Madray 17; Kirt Murray 4/20) vs WINDWARD ISLANDS – 191/4 from 43.3 overs (Stephan Pascal 113 (retired hurt), Earsinho Fontaine 41; Aneal Rooplal 2/29). Windwards won by six wickets.

LEEWARD ISLANDS – 233 from 47.2 overs (De-Antre Drew 42, Devanand Singh 41, Kunal Tilokani 38, Carlton Pluck 28; Romario Ramdehol 3/22, Golcharran Chulai 3/39) vs GUYANA – 234/8 from 49.1 overs (Rampersad Ramnauth 48, Jonathan van Lange 47, Afraz Ali Budhoo 34, Romeo Deonarine 30; Matthew Miller 3/51, Isra-el Morton 2/39). Guyana won by two wickets.

USA II – 147/9 from 43 overs (Ansh Bhoje 34, Dharshan Haribabu 29; Vitel Lawes 4/23, Kev'Aundre Virgo 2/13) vs JAMAICA – 114/2 from 14.3 overs (Brian Barnes 50 not out, Tyriek Bryan 27; Muzami Abdul Rahim Zai (2/29). Jamaica won by eight wickets via DLS Method.

USA I – 305/8 from 50 overs (Utkarsh Srivastava 124, Sahil Garg 85, Arjun Mahesh 25; Shaquan Belle 5/53, Zachary Carter 2/54) vs BARBADOS – 89 from 25.5 overs (Micah Greenidge 35; Sabrish Prasad 5/14, U Srivastava 2/12). USA I won by 216 runs.