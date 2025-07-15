Watts: Practical skills just as important as academics

La Brea MP and Minister in the Ministry of Public Utilities Clyde Elder, left, and Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Phillip Watts at the recommissioning of the Los Bajos Youth Development Centre on July 15. - Photo by Innis Francis

PRACTICAL skills are just as important as academics, according to Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts.

Speaking at the recommissioning of the Los Bajos Youth Development Centre on July 15, Watts told members of the community that developing skills was a safeguard for the future.

"In a world that is evolving rapidly, academic success is just one path. Practical skills, life skills, and creative skills are equally powerful. Whether you're learning how to weld, start a business, braid hair, or manage an event — you are developing tools that can build a life of purpose."

Watts said it was more than giving youth employment but also to help empower them.

"It’s about giving young people the ability to stand on their own feet, to contribute meaningfully to their families, their communities, and to this beautiful country."

Watts said his ministry was committed to making centres like Los Bajos' "engines of opportunity" for youth. To do this, he said the ministry has partnered with YTEPP under the YOUTEC programme, offering practical, income-generating courses and management "skills that young people can take to the market tomorrow and earn."

The facility has three multipurpose classrooms, an auditorium, a new digital space, an upgraded kitchen, a computer room and a gym. Watts said these spaces were designed to support learning, training, empowerment and foster community pride.

"Since its official opening in 1990, this facility has stood as a beacon of progress in this region. It was built on the backs of advocacy, determination, and community spirit. And since then, it has produced hundreds of skilled young people in an array of areas from food preparation, cosmetology, and agriculture, to rigging, bartending, and welding. It has provided not just certificates—but confidence, direction, and empowerment."

Similarly, La Brea MP Clyde Elder said the government was committed to supporting youth development.

"This government has made a bold statement through our Prime Minister that children is at the heart and centre of what she does. She has demonstrated that through the laptop initiative where every child will get a laptop who wrote the SEA examination and it continues on that vision."

Elder said it was his vision that the youth of Los Bajos and nearby communities, such as Santa Flora, Quarry Village, and Erin, could also use the facility to develop themselves.

"Far too long I've been hearing that the youths have been led astray, youths need guidance, youths need to come back but am I doing as a society to bring back those youths and today this is your government attempting to do our part in a small way to ensure the youths remain on track."

Watts told Newsday the project was initiated under the previous administration but was unable at the time to give further details about the facility's recommissioning, such as cost. Questions were sent to his adviser for a written response.