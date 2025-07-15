Start with the small things, government

DAILY COMMUTE: Backed-up traffic on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: General progress that can be felt by the population has slowed this government, as might be typical for any incoming new regime.

Here is a roadmap for small changes with big impact:

Traffic

Send your teams out to look at bottlenecks, many caused by something as simple as parking near busy intersections. Refresh these areas with road paint and signage.

Get your wreckers and traffic wardens out on morning and evening rush hours – not at night to terrorise people out on the town.

Crime

Stop PH drivers. Some are a danger to women as this enables opportunists. Want to "pull bull?" Get a taxi licence.

Get police on foot again in cities and towns. Police passing in a vehicle is only a momentary deterrent to crime. This works every Carnival. Do it more often or every day.

Roads

Get your pothole crews back on the job in all constituencies. This was simple and effective and just needs to be reorganised and restarted.

Bureaucracy

Each minister has been subject to bureaucracy over the last ten years as regular citizens. Remove some of the simple things, such as exact-change requirements, cashiers closing early, dubious paperwork, etc. Let each minister be tasked with reducing just one thing under their direct purview.

Start with some of these which are measured in the thousands of dollars, not millions, and you can get some leeway for the bigger things that need more time and costs.

Your efforts need to be seen every day and quickly – or be relegated to being another one-term government.

C ALEXANDER

Port of Spain