Ryan Latchu named CEO of Massy Motors

Ryan Latchu, Massy Group's new executive vice presidnt and CEO of the group's Motors & Machines Portfolio. -

The Massy Group has announced the appointment of Ryan Latchu as Group Executive VP and CEO of Massy Motors & Machines, effective October 1.

A release on July 15 said this appointment marked a homecoming for Ltachu whose parents spent their careers at Massy and he himself began his professional journey as a sales assistant at Massy Motors, then Neal & Massy Automotive Ltd.

Over a 14-year span with the Group, he held progressively senior roles and served on multiple subsidiary boards, gaining deep expertise across the automotive value chain.

Latchu, the release added, has over 22 years of leadership in the automotive industry, distinguished by his strategic mindset and strong track record of transformation.

The motors and machines portfolio (MMP) is a central part of Massy’s legacy of success, being one of the Group’s historic and strategically important businesses with a proud track record of market leadership and innovation.

As Group EVP and CEO of the MMP, Latchu will oversee strategy and operations across all markets.

He will lead the next phase of growth with a clear mandate to enhance our focus on people, customers, partners, and OEM relationships. His leadership will be pivotal in strengthening strategic alliances and delivering excellence across markets.

Ryan holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Human Resource Management from the UWI, an International MBA (with distinction) in Innovation & Entrepreneurship from the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business, and a Certificate in Corporate Governance from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

The Massy Group

The Massy Group is a Caribbean-based investment holding company with operations spanning multiple sectors across the Caribbean, Colombia, and the United States. The Group is committed to building resilient futures for its employees, customers, shareholders, and communities.