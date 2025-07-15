Reduce our food imports

THE EDITOR: Caricom countries, including TT, heavily depend on food imports due to limited local agricultural production. TT imports approximately 96.2 per cent of its food needs, making the country vulnerable to global supply chain disruptions, price fluctuations, and external shocks.

This high dependency means that food security is largely influenced by international market conditions, foreign currency availability, and trade policies.

Reliance on imports raises concerns about sustainability, especially in times of crises like global pandemics, climate change impacts, or political instability in exporting countries. It also exposes the nation to rising food prices, inflation, and shortages that can threaten the livelihoods of local consumers.

To address this vulnerability, Caribbean nations are increasingly exploring strategies such as boosting local food production, promoting sustainable agriculture, and incentivising small farmers. Developing domestic agriculture not only enhances food security, but also creates jobs, supports rural communities, and reduces dependency on costly imports.

Regional co-operation through Caricom can facilitate sharing of resources, technology, and expertise to strengthen food systems. Initiatives such as establishing agro-processing industries, improving infrastructure, and encouraging urban agriculture are vital steps toward achieving greater self-sufficiency and resilience in food security.

Ultimately, diversifying sources and increasing local production are critical to reducing reliance on imports and ensuring food stability for the future.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail