Protecting the eyes, skin from UV rays

Wearing proper sunglasses and hats can help with exposure during high UV exposure times. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation can be harmful to the eyes and the skin, and not taking the proper precautions can lead to long-term damage.

Dr Ronnie Bhola, CEO of Trinidad Eye Hospital and an eye surgeon with years of experience in ophthalmology, spoke with Newsday about the serious risks UV rays pose to vision. “Prolonged exposure to UV rays, emitted by the sun, can lead to severe damage and even vision loss,” he said. “It is important to protect your eyes from harmful UV rays,” as neglecting to do so can lead to conditions like corneal damage, cataracts and macular degeneration.

“It is highly recommended that everyone take preventive measures to safeguard their vision.”

When asked about early signs of UV-related eye damage before vision loss, Bhola said, “There are early signs, but many people overlook them because the symptoms can be subtle or mistaken for something else. UV damage often begins silently and builds up over time.”

Some of the early warning signs he listed include:

- Increased light sensitivity (photophobia)

- Dryness or a gritty feeling in the eyes

- Frequent eye irritation or redness

- Blurry vision after sun exposure

- A noticeable yellowish growth on the white part of the eye or pterygium

“These symptoms may appear before any permanent vision loss occurs,” he said. “So when your eyes feel irritated after a sunny day, that may actually be your eye’s way of telling you it’s had too much UV exposure.”

He said effects of UV radiation on the eyes are well-documented and various factors can increase a person’s vulnerability to these harmful rays including:

- Their physical location, as UV rays are higher in certain locations such as beaches, higher altitudes and countries nearer the equator.

- Certain age groups are more susceptible to UV radiation. “Children for one, receive three times as much sun exposure as adults and their eyes cannot filter out UV rays as easily. Also, older people’s eyes are more prone to visual disease,” Bhola said.

- Lighter coloured eyes, and especially blue eyes, filter out less UV radiation than brown eyes do.

He said there is a difference in how UV-A and UV-B rays affect the eyes. UV-B rays are shorter in wavelength, more energetic and they are largely responsible for surface-level eye damage like photokeratitis – a type of sunburn to the cornea – and contribute to cataract formation. “UV-A rays penetrate deeper,” he explained.

“They’re associated with long-term retinal damage and may play a role in conditions like macular degeneration.”

He stressed that both types of rays are harmful. “The eyes are vulnerable to cumulative exposure so even if you don’t feel anything immediately, the damage adds up over time.”

Noting that UV damage is mostly irreversible, especially once it affects the internal structures of the eye, like the lens or retina, Bhola said, “However, some surface-level conditions such as mild photokeratitis or inflammation can be treated effectively if caught early. That’s why we focus on prevention over cure.”

While treatments like cataract surgery can correct UV-induced clouding of the lens, he stressed that they don’t undo the damage but just manage its effects. “It’s better to protect your eyes early than to treat them later.”

Given Trinidad and Tobago’s tropical climate and its proximity to the equator, Bhola explained that UV radiation levels are consistently high all year round, and with that comes a noticeable increase in UV-related eye conditions. “We see more cases of cataracts developing at an earlier age, pterygium and other surface growths and chronic dry eye, particularly in individuals who spend long hours in the sun or wind,” he said. “This makes public awareness and protection even more critical in our region than in countries farther from the equator.”

“At Trinidad Eye Hospital, we’ve made UV eye health awareness a part of our education campaigns, especially during UV Safety Month. While there is no dedicated national programme yet, we incorporate UV education into our public awareness through media and social media efforts.”

For those who work outdoors, Bhola suggested ways in which you can protect your eyes daily. “Outdoor workers in TT face intensely high UV exposure, often for hours at a time.” He strongly recommends: Wraparound sunglasses with 100 per cent UV-A and UV-B protection; broad-brimmed hats that shade the eyes and face; UV-blocking safety goggles when possible and regular eye checkups, especially if they experience irritation or changes in vision.

“Consistency is key. UV damage is a daily threat, not just a beach-day problem.”

Bhola said many contact or prescription lenses offer UV filtering but don’t fully shield areas like the eyelids and conjunctiva. “So even if your lenses offer UV-blocking technology, you should still wear proper sunglasses for full coverage,” he advised. “The ideal combination is UV-protective prescription/contact lenses plus sunglasses with large lenses or wraparound frames that block out UV from the sides.”

He said there are common mistakes people make when choosing sunglasses for UV protection. These include:

- Choosing fashion over function, some stylish sunglasses offer no UV protection at all.

- Believing darker lenses equals better protection. This is false, it’s the UV filter that matters, not the lens colour.

- Buying sunglasses without checking for UV 400 labels, which means the glasses block 100 per cent of UV rays.

- Assuming expensive brands always mean better UV protection. “The price isn’t a guarantee. Always look for UV400 or ‘100 per cent UV-A and UV-B protection’ on the label,” he noted.

In addition to sunglasses and hats, there any other preventive tools or habits people should adopt during high UV exposure times, among them:

- Avoiding direct sunlight between 10 am-2 pm, when UV levels peak.

- Using UV-protective umbrellas when walking.

- Wearing long sleeves or sun-protective clothing, especially if spending extended time outdoors.

- Staying hydrated as dehydration can worsen dry eye symptoms.

- Applying lubricating eye drops if your eyes feel dry or irritated after sun exposure.

“These small changes can make a big difference in protecting your eye health, long-term,” he said.

Protecting the skin

The skin works hard every day and as the largest organ in the body, it protects us from environmental threats, helps regulate body temperature, prevents moisture loss and even plays a vital role in your immune system and vitamin D production. And like the eyes, overexposure to UV rays can lead to long-term damage, including premature ageing and skin cancer.

Dr Nadira Rambocas, an aesthetic dermatology expert shared tips on how to protect the skin from harmful UV rays. Her approach combines medical expertise with a deep understanding of the science behind skincare ingredients – both the helpful and the harmful.

To defend the skin from UV damage, Rambocas emphasises layering protection, especially in outdoor environments.

“When outdoors – and also when the skin is exposed to dust, sweat, dirt, pollution and other organisms – it may be worthwhile to apply an anti-pollution product underneath your sunblock,” she advised. These include ingredients such as ceramides, vitamin C & E, silymarin, niacinamide, ferulic acid and resveratrol. “These antioxidants help protect the skin and minimise damage even after sun exposure,” she said.

She also encouraged the public to learn the difference between sunblock and sunscreen. “Not all sun protection products are created equal, and understanding the difference between sunscreen and sunblock is key. Sunscreens are usually of chemical origin, while sunblocks are typically mineral-based – like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide – and cover the full UV spectrum. Sunblock is a must.”

She recommends applying it 30 minutes before sun exposure and reapplying every two to three hours to maintain protection. This can help prevent common effects of UV damage such as sunburn, pigmentation, and early signs of ageing.

Rambocas warns against sunblock contouring – applying sunblock only on selected areas of the face for “natural shading.” While it might seem clever, she says it is risky. “This is harmful, as the sun-exposed areas are left vulnerable to UVA and UVB rays.”

Another widespread misconception is that sunblock isn’t necessary indoors. Not true, says Rambocas. “Most people believe that sunblock should only be worn outside, but UV exposure is cumulative – it can happen through windows, from indoor lighting, and even electronic devices. So sunblock should be worn daily, indoors and outdoors,” she insisted.

Additionally, she said skin protection isn’t only about what one applies – it’s also about what you consume. Rambocas recommends prioritising hydration and nutrition for skin that looks and feels healthy.

“Drink plenty of water and consider using electrolytes to help with skin hydration. This prevents dryness and premature ageing,” she said, adding that a nutrient-rich diet also makes a difference. “Eat plenty of fruits, vegetables and nuts to ensure an adequate intake of vitamins, zinc and omega fatty acids. These support skin repair, minimise UV damage, and help maintain that healthy glow,” she said, and UV Safety Awareness Month in July serves as a reminder that sun protection should be part of our daily routine. “The sun may be our greatest ally, but even the best relationships need boundaries. Just 30 minutes of early morning UVB exposure is enough to build vitamin D – beyond that, we risk accelerating ageing and damaging our skin.”