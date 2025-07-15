Promoting responsible behaviour

THE proposal by the Prime Minister to raise the legal age limit for alcohol consumption and marijuana use has prompted some healthy debate. Most commentators have thus far expressed support for the government.

From a purely educational/scientific standpoint, this will be a well-intentioned act, given the preponderance of scientific data that confirms the negative impact alcohol, tobacco (gateway drugs) and cannabis usage can have on teenage brain development that can last well into adulthood.

Unfortunately, alcohol consumption has become ingrained in our culture, permeating every facet of our lives. Young people are thus under a significant amount of social pressure to succumb to a societal norm whose negative consequences are well documented from a medical, social and economic perspective, but unfortunately largely ignored.

From a schooling standpoint, efforts over the years to discourage the use of alcohol, tobacco and marijuana use has yielded mixed results, despite national campaigns such as “Say No to Drugs,” the vigorous education programme of the National Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention Programme, and the introduction of health and family life education as a compulsory subject at secondary school, where drug abuse is extensively covered in Forms 1 and 2 from a social perspective.

Unfortunately, these efforts are countered by parents/guardians consciously exposing children from a tender age to these drugs, notwithstanding the provisions of the law or the known negative health impacts. School officials are frequently challenged to educate children about the numerous social and medical harmful effects of drug use by irresponsible parents/guardians who adopt moral standards that contradict the school/ministry official position.

This is consistent with the large-scale social acceptance of alcohol/tobacco use among young people, with school officials often being chastised for making a “big deal” over what the general populace considers a trivial problem. Studies done in TT revealed that 33 per cent of adolescents ages 13-17 consumed at least one alcoholic drink in the past 30 days and one in every four adolescents in this age group had experienced intoxication, which is 25 per cent drank to become drunk.

According to this 2021 UNICEF report, alcohol and tobacco use typically have their onset in adolescence and young adulthood and are major risk factors for adverse health and social outcomes as well as non-communicable diseases later on in life. During adolescence and young adulthood, young people, while imitating adult behaviours, are less able to anticipate the negative effects of alcohol and tobacco use on their health and well-being, including risks of abusing such substances and developing addictions.

The report also indicates that 40 per cent of adolescents aged 16-17 were more likely to have had a drink of alcohol in the past 30 days and to have consumed sufficient amounts to sometimes become drunk. There were no gender differences in alcohol use, but boys were more likely than girls to drink to the point of intoxication. Similar behavioural patterns were seen in the 13-17 age groups. The gender difference is most notable among adolescents in the 16-17 age bracket (41 per cent boys; 31 per cent girls). These statistics indicate we have a serious social problem.

The report also points out that tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable disease and death, and nearly all tobacco use begins during adolescence and young adulthood. It states adolescents and youth who use tobacco products risk developing nicotine dependence and might be more likely to continue using tobacco as adults, since it becomes an ingrained social habit.

Among adolescents ages 13-17, boys (19 per cent) were nearly twice as likely than girls (ten per cent) to have used tobacco products in the past 30 days. The same pattern was seen among boys and girls ages 13-15 and 16-17 years. Among adolescents ages 16-17, boys (26 per cent) were twice as likely than girls (12 per cent) to have used tobacco products in the past 30 days.

The report also indicated that 12 per cent of adolescents ages 13-17 is likely to have used marijuana, climbing to 19 per cent among the 16-17 age group. Boys were nearly three times more likely than girls to ever use marijuana, regardless of age group. One can speculate that these figures might increase given the proposed legislation.

These are startling statistics and do not even consider the new trend of vaping and the preponderance of vaping shops. More worrying is the ease with which these substances are available to young people. Clearly, we have a serious social conundrum which must be confronted with education supported by legislation.

What is even more troubling to TTUTA is that this behaviour (anecdotally) is finding its way into our primary schools. We must protect our young people from this growing scourge. The national debate/introspection is welcomed.