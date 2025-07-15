No challengers as yet for Kamla in UNC internal election

UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar at a political meeting in Barrackpore on April 24. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

NO one has emerged as a potential challenger to incumbent UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar in the party's internal election which will take place on August 17.

In a statement on July 14, UNC general secretary Peter Kanhai said the party's national executive (natex) met on the same day and decided the election for UNC political leader will take place on August 17.

Nomination day is July 27.

Kanhai said, "The party membership will be advised of further details in due course."

On July 15, UNC officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said no one has filed a nomination to challenge Persad-Bissessar for the party's leadership.

Other party members, also speaking anonymously, did not expect anyone else to contest the election, given the UNC's victory in the April 28 general election.

The UNC won the election 26-13-2.

Persad-Bissessar has openly challenged any member of the UNC to try and take leadership of the party away from her.

She formally threw down the gauntlet at a UNC public meeting in Penal on July 7.

Persad-Bissessar, who has been political leader since January 24, 2010 (when she defeated UNC founder Basdeo Panday in those internal elections), expressed her intention to stand for re-election.

"I give you notice...I intend to contest again for the position of political leader."

She got a standing ovation from the assembled UNC supporters when she made the announcement.

Persad-Bissessar told any potential challengers, "If you want it, come and take it."

Former UNC MPs Rushton Paray and Dr Fuad Khan said they would not be challenging Persad-Bissessar for the party's leadership.

The UNC last held internal elections for political leader on June 26, 2022. On that occasion, Persad-Bissessar defeated Khan to retain her post.

In a WhatsApp comment on July 8, Khan said, "No one will contest the post. She will win uncontested. I have no desire to contest any post in the UNC at this time."

Last June, the UNC held internal elections for all posts on its natex, except political leader.

The Persad-Bissessar-endorsed Star slate won all of those posts, defeating Paray's United Patriots slate in those elections.

Paray said he has since returned to private life and has no desire to contest the party's leadership.

"Mrs Persad Bissessar was given a five-year mandate by the people of TT to lead this country, and that must be respected."

During last June's UNC internal elections, Paray did not rule out the possibility of contesting the party's leadership at a future date.

Last year, Paray and four other former UNC MPs (Anita Haynes-Alleyne, Dinesh Rambally, Rodney Charles and Dr Rai Ragbir) questioned Persad-Bissessar's ability to lead the UNC to victory in the next general election.

None of them were chosen as UNC candidates in the April 28 general election.

Rambally and Ragbir have resigned from the party.