Moonilal asks Perenco to look into oil platform protests

Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal met with Perenco executives on July 14. From left Francois Perrodo, Perenco chairman; Dr Roodal Moonilal, Minister of Energy and Energy Industries; Armel Simondin, group CEO; and Karinsa Tulsie, acting permanent secretary, Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries. - Courtesy Ministry of Energy

Minister of Energy Roodal Moonilal has asked Perenco TT Ltd to look into the ongoing situation on its Teak, Samaan and Poui fields, where workers employed under sub contractor Sookhai Engineering and Rentals Services Ltd (SERSL) have been engaging in sickout action for the past week to highlight poor working conditions and pay.

“We are monitoring the situation closely,” the minister said in response to questions sent by Newsday.

“Although the matter appears to stem from a dispute between workers of a private contractor and their employer anything that impacts on petroleum operations is of concern to the Ministry of Energy.

“The ministry takes seriously any matters that relate to the safety of workers and petroleum operations. In light of these reports we have asked the operator in question, Perenco, for an update on the situation.” A release from the energy ministry said it met with executives at Perenco at the ministry’s office at the International Waterfront Complex on July 14.

The minister, along with permanent secretaries Penelope Bradshaw-Niles and Karinsa Tulsie met with chairman Francois Perrodo, group CEO Armel Simondin, outgoing general manager Gregoire de Courcelles and incoming general manager Stephane Barc.

During the meeting the minister congratulated Perenco on its value creation from mature and marginal oil and gas projects. He urged the company to maintain its strategy in TT and invited Perenco to collaborate with the state sector to provide support in unlocking further value from the country’s hydrocarbon assets.

On July 14, workers employed with SERSL highlighted several concerns through a post on social media, including inferior PPE, delays in payments of salaries, severance, victimisation of workers and being forced to work in a high-risk environment without medical or life insurance.

The post said on July 7 about 25 key employees working on the nine platforms in the TSP fields took the action to raise awareness of their plight.

Newsday was told that the workers engaging in the sickout are production operators, the people who run the day-to-day operations of the oil an gas platforms to ensure that the rigs produce.

Workers on Samaan field began their sickout on July 7, workers on the Poui platform took sickout action on July 8 and workers on the Teak platform took action on July 9.

On July 14, about a week after the action started, SERSL sent an email to workers with regard to negotiations of payments.

“As many of you are aware, we have been finalising a new contract that aims to reflect both the growth of our organisation and the valuable contributions each of you make every day.

“While we are making steady progress there have been a few challenges and delays in finalising the terms.”

The letter said it has finalised and approved rate increases for senior operators, operators and HVAC technicians, but it did not say when these increases would be implemented.

SERSL operations manager Edwin Nancoo declined to comment on the allegations when Newsday called on July 14, but he denied claims that production was affected by the sickout, saying that the company has manpower coverage.

Workers rubbished the statement while speaking to Newsday on July 15.

“For last Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, there was a dip in production because of the initial shock,” one employee said.

“Perenco has to fill in the gaps. They have to pay their employees overtime for them to stay back and get the coverage.”

Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) General Secretary Ozzy Warwick said it is willing to assist the employees in their plight for better working conditions and reasonable salaries.

But it could only represent them outside the negotiation room for now, Warwick said.

“Under the Industrial Relations Act, we cannot negotiate unless we have recognised majority union status, but we are willing to support the workers and help organise them and therefore represent them on rights and issues that they may be facing and work towards obtaining recognised majority union status.”

One employee in a conversation with Newsday said while some of the workers that started the sickout action have returned to work, the majority continue to stand their ground.

“Some of the guys said they have too many financial commitments. They said they would like to join, but they need the money so they have to work.”

However the worker noted that other employees under SERSL in maintenance such as electricians, mechanical engineers and instrumentation technicians are now interested in the movement since their issue was highlighted.

“They have gotten a new sense of hope that their stories might be heard,” the employee said.

“Again, they are adamant that they do not have any issues with Perenco, our problem is with Sookhai.”

Who is SERSL?

Newsday tried to search for SERSL on the company’s registry on the Attorney General and Legal Affairs website on July 15.

Only one company with a similar name, Sookhai’s Engineering and Rental Services was found, but it did not have “Ltd” in its name.

The company had its address as Henderson Street, Chaguanas, and it was registered as a partnership/firm business. The company according to the information on the AGLA’s website was registered on November 18, 1979

However the company’s status was listed as “removed.”

In the email sent to workers, SERSL’s address was IDC Industrial Estate, Biljah Road, Chaguanas.

Another company, Sookhai’s Diesel Service Limited (SDSL) is also registered under that address. Reports indicate that former minister in the Ministry of Works and Transport Richie Sookhai has led SDSL since 2001 and was both a director and shareholder of the company.