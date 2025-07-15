Jail in US for Trini on gun-smuggling charge

JAILED: Trini national Videsh Chandoo who has been jailed for 18 months in the US on a charge of smuggling arms and ammunition from the US to TT. -

A TT national has been sentenced to 18 months in a Florida jail after he was found guilty of smuggling guns and ammunition from the US into this country.

The US Embassy, in a media release on July 15, said Videsh Chandoo, 44, was sentenced in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida after being charged with smuggling seven pistols and 332 rounds of ammunition.

The arms and ammunition were seized in Port of Spain in July 2023.

In January 2025, Chandoo agreed to travel to the US to answer the charge instead of being extradited. He pleaded guilty on April 4.

The items were seized by Customs and Excise Division on July 14, 2023, while officers were inspecting a package at Shed 10, Port of Spain.

Based on information shared with the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Homeland Security Investigations, the US Department of Commerce – Bureau of Industry and Security, and the Caricom IMPACS – Crime Gun Intelligence Unit, Chandoo who is a dual TT and US citizen, was identified as the trafficker of the firearms and ammunition.

US embassy Chargé d’Affaires Dr Jenifer Neidhart de Ortiz praised the multi-agency and multi-national collaboration required to arrest and convict Chandoo.

“This case is a great example of the successes which are achieved because of the strong bilateral relationship between the US and TT, and the great partnership between US and TT law enforcement agencies.

“Together we will arrest and convict bad actors and disrupt illegal arms trafficking, protect our borders and make our countries safer.”

Acting Director of the ATF Daniel Driscoll said the case is just one example of the bureau’s successes with both its international partners to stop illegal firearms trafficking.

“ATF’s investigative expertise directly contributed to the successful apprehension of Videsh Chandoo preventing any further criminal activity.

“This effort reinforces our commitment to protect all communities from violent crime.”

Chandoo, will serve 18 months in jail, and three years’ supervised release.