Heritage production a battle between legacy, cultural preservation

When Time Meets Twine written by Rayshawn Pierre and Kevin Soyer, featured a mix of seasoned performers and promising artistes, several of whom are still in secondary school. - Photos by Visual Styles

THE FUTURE of Tobago’s vibrant cultural heritage is in safe hands.

This was the sentiment of patrons who attended the opening night gala of the 38th instalment of the Tobago Heritage Festival on July 10.

Held at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex, the event showcased the exceptional talents of the island’s young artistes in dance, theatre, music, directing and stage production.

Their skills were displayed during the night’s theatrical production, When Time Meets Twine, which exemplified this year’s heritage theme, Time Longer Than Twine.

Set against a village backdrop with rich imagery and music, the one and a half hour production was essentially a reality check.

It examined the tensions and eventual reconciliation between two families, symbolising the society’s movement towards a new, more harmonious vision of itself.

Fundamentally, though, When Time Meets Twine addressed the battle between legacy and cultural preservation, particularly in a technologically driven era.

The production, written by Rayshawn Pierre and Kevin Soyer, featured a mix of seasoned performers and promising artistes, several of whom are still in secondary school. Pierre also directed the presentation.

Zari Kerr, an actor/dancer with the Tobago Performing Arts Company (TPAC), portrayed the role of Time while Signal Hill Secondary School student Alexandra Stewart played Twine.

The combative yet insightful exchanges between the two costumed thespians moved the plot along, providing the audience with not only humour but food for thought.

Time, at the outset, announced his frustration from carrying the weight of the past while Twine is deeply committed to preserving it.

“My name is Time, keeper of the sacred clock - old, unwelcomed and certainly overworked,” he declared.

“Every memory this island ever owned I keep it…stood up in the ranks and files of my bottomless back pocket.”

Interrupting Time with an audible yawn, Twine said, “He (Time) is here to tell you that the clock is training its final hours and the moral thing to do is to drag heritage to the slaughter.”

Time joked about what he considered to be Twine’s improved use of language.

“Where you learn to talk so nice and proper? Last time we met you were like an unpolished villager.”

Twine responded, “Unpolished villager, he say. Well this one here will drive yuh mad. ‘Come, come inna de yard.’”

The audience looked on in amazement as performers, accompanied by drummers, danced through the aisles of the main auditorium and converged at the front of the stage, seemingly inviting guests to partake in the celebration that was to come.

The performance was the first of several dances in the presentation.

The dynamic cast included Dwayne White Jr, who played Martin, a hardworking widower and father to the young and beautiful Nola (Klavier Simpson).

Nola develops a relationship with Damion (Emiel Joseph), whose parents, Horace (Daniel Baptiste), a bungling husband devoid of confidence the domineering Elaine (Melinda Alfred) have been in a long-standing feud with Martin’s family. Making up the main cast was Nola’s well-meaning aunt Lynette (Leighanne Charles).

Conceptualised as an immersive, multi-dimensional experience, merging folklore, drama, dance, music and storytelling, When Time Meets Twine drew on Tobago’s rich traditions and oral history.

It also explored the balance between preservation and progress, offering patrons a poignant, playful and powerful meditation on identity, legacy and cultural continuity.

The presentation challenged the audience to evaluate the role of heritage in moulding Tobago’s future while also celebrating the communal rituals that have kept the island’s culture alive for generations.

Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd CEO Kern Cowan, in an address before the production, said When Time Meets Twine was more than a performance.

Describing it as a “poetic reckoning,” he said it was an original work created to mark the official opening of the Tobago Heritage Festival 2025.

“It invites us into a mythical tribunal where time, worn from carrying the echoes of what once was and stands opposite to twine, who clutches tightly to all that must be remembered. In their clash, they summon the voices of Tobago and Tobago’s traditions to bear witness, to defend and to decide,” he said.

“Through rhythm, memory and movement, this story breathes life into our oral history and remembers our heritage that is not a relic but a living force. It is in this delicate tension between what we preserve and what we transform lies the soul of our identity in a world that constantly urges us forward.”

Cowan said events like the Tobago Heritage Festival exist as a reminder that the past is not just a plan of escape but a compass that guides us forward.

He added the balance between preservation and progress is not just a theme.

“It’s a challenge and more importantly, a responsibility that we all share.”

The audience included visiting delegates from several countries, including Ghana, India, Jamaica, Panama, Peru and the United Kingdom.

Also in attendance were Minister of Culture and Community Development Michelle Benjamin; the ministry’s permanent secretary Dr Narindra Roopnarine; Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris; the division’s assistant secretary Niall George; THA Presiding Officer Abby Taylor; and Minority councillor Petal Daniel-Benoit.

WHEN TIME MEETS TWINE TEAM

Rayshawn Pierre and Kevin Soyer – Operations manager and playwright

Rayshawn Pierre - Director

Ojay Richards – Music director

Keishaun Julien – Music coordinator

Shervell Williams – Choreographer

Farisa Spencer – Production manager

Antonia Thomas – Stage manager

Kimmi Potts – Assistant stage manager